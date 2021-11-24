The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘The Flash’ was a turbulent ride for Barry, who is constantly under Despero’s threat. The villain wants to kill him, for he believes that Barry will cause Armageddon in 2031. Meanwhile, another villain is ravaging the city and pulling the people under her spell. The recap section has more details for those of you who are not updated. Now, let’s take a quick look at everything that you need to know about episode 3!

The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Flash’ season 8 episode 3 is set to release on November 30, 2021, at 8/7c in The CW. New episodes with runtimes ranging between 41 and 45 minutes are released weekly on Tuesdays.

Where to Stream The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘The Flash’ season 8 episode 3 on the network on the aforementioned date and time. However, if you miss the television premiere, the episode is released on The CW’s official website. If you are looking for subscription-based services, the new episode will be available later on Netflix and on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. Other on-demand options include iTunes, Vudu, Google Play (seasons 1-7), and Microsoft Store. If you savvy a live TV option, you may choose from Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity Stream.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode, titled ‘Armageddon, Part 3,’ Barry will seek guidance from Black Lightning at the Hall of Justice as Despero begins to gain the upper hand. He is desperate to prevent the Armageddon that will seemingly be brought upon by The Flash. Iris, on the other hand, will have a hard time accepting Despero’s vision, so she would approach a powerful ally hoping to discover the truth. On top of that, the Reverse-Flash might also make an entry in the coming episodes. Here is a promo that might interest you!

The Flash Season 8 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode, titled ‘Armageddon, Part 2,’ starts with Despero pinning Barry to the ground, warning him against the arrival of something dangerous. Team Flash approaches Alex for intel on Despero, but she is out of ideas. Frost, on the other hand, asks Chester to build a weapon hoping to stop the alien. Barry is concerned about Joe, who has also started to lose his mind besides stressing over the fact that STAR Labs is being shut down!

The radiation scanners have not been functioning properly, and Barry tries his best to clear all the evidence that suggests the presence of The Flash. Joe gives away the name of a meta from National City who controls her victims’ minds, and Barry then finds himself in a fight against Caitlin, Allegra, and Chester! When Barry confronts Despero about his decision to rule over Earth, he reveals that his oppressor banished him to the planet after taking over his own planet, Kalanor.

A few moments later, Barry is stunned to realize that Joe died six months ago. The meta had messed with his head, so he rushes to stop her, yet he pulls off another problematic deed under her command. The Flash attacks Central City, but Iris, Cecile, Allegra, and Chester try their best to defend Barry as Despero prepares to kill him with the undying fire of his homeworld. Barry finds the chance to escape to the Hall of Justice, where Black Lightning joins him. Barry immediately asks if Jefferson can help him out.

