Is The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt on Netflix, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Based on Tooru Toba’s light novel series of the same name, ‘The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt’ is a fantasy comedy anime. The show revolves around Prince Wein, the genius ruler of the Natra Kingdom who is fed up with his responsibilities and just wants to retire to live his life as he wants. As he prepares to sell every resource of his empire slowly, Wein’s own brilliance comes in the way of his early retirement plans. Curious to learn more about the show’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt About?

The people of the Natra Kingdom have faith in Prince Wein, and they firmly believe that he has their best interest in his mind. But Wein himself is tired of his countless responsibilities and just wants to retire so that he can leave a quiet life. However, he does not want to leave the kingdom for someone else and plans to sell it by overpricing its resources. Unfortunately, his unexpected success in diplomatic and military affairs makes him more popular as a ruler, and his plans of abdication are complicated. Will Prince Wein manage to catch a break from his countless responsibilities?

Is The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt on Netflix?

No, the anime is not accessible on Netflix as of now. People with a subscription to the streaming giant can instead stream ‘Aggretsuko.’

Is The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the series on some other platform as it is not accessible on the streamer as of now. We recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!‘

Is The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt.’ The anime is also not accessible for rent/purchase. Viewers looking for something similar may like ‘Hitorijime My Hero.’

Is The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt on Crunchyroll?

Since the show is currently unavailable on Crunchyroll, subscribers can alternatively stream other somewhat similar shows like ‘A Destructive God Sits Next to Me.’

Is The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt on Funimation?

The fantasy comedy anime is licensed by Funimation for streaming outside Asia. So, people who wish to watch the series much have a subscription to the streamer. If you already have one, then you can watch all the latest episodes on the official website.

Where to Watch The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Online?

In Scandinavian countries, fans who wish to watch ‘The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt’ can watch the anime on Wakanim. The show is available for streaming here.

How to Stream The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt for Free?

Both Funimation and Wakanim have a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, if you can stream all the episodes in the trial period, then you can essentially watch the entire show free of charge. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

Read More: Best Funny Anime