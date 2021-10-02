The Ghost and Molly McGee Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

Episode 2 finds Molly getting more comfortable using her ghostly companion Scratch’s powers to do good. The perpetually optimistic girl wastes no time in making the lives of her softball teammates better, even as she tries to find a suitable (non-ghost) best friend for herself. Now, Molly seems to have set her sights on making the town of Brighton the best that it can be! Curious about what’s in store for Molly and her grudgingly friendly ghost Scratch? Here’s everything we know about Disney’s ‘The Ghost and Molly McGee’ episode 3.

The Ghost and Molly McGee Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Ghost and Molly McGee’ episode 3 is set to premiere on October 9, 2021, at 9 am ET on the Disney Channel. Subsequent episodes release weekly every Saturday. The first five episodes of the show are also available to stream on Disney+ from October 6 onwards in the US. This means that episode 3 will actually have an early release on the Disney+ streaming platform. Each episode has a runtime of about 22 minutes and is divided into two smaller episodes of about 10 minutes each.

Where to Stream The Ghost and Molly McGee Episode 3 Online?

‘The Ghost and Molly McGee’ episode 3 is available to stream on the Disney platform — Disney+. The first episode of the show is also available to watch for free on YouTube.

The Ghost and Molly McGee Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 is titled ‘Getting the Band(shell) Back Together/The Greatest Concert Ever’ and finds Molly beginning to expand her horizons. Having helped her softball team regain confidence, she now decides to lift the spirits of the community. After learning about Brighton’s old outdoor concert venue, she decides to rebuild it. The first segment of episode 3 promises to be entertaining as Molly takes on one of her biggest projects so far. We can expect to see the usual tug of war between her and Scratch as the cantankerous ghost tries to throw a wrench in the plan.

The second segment of episode 3 will see Molly trying to find a band to perform in Brighton’s new Bandshell. Having finally rebuilt the music venue, the sunny-eyed Molly must now find a fitting performance for its maiden concert. As has been the case before, we can expect Scratch to come to her aid in the most unexpected of ways.

The Ghost and Molly McGee Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2, titled ‘Howlin’ Harriet/The (Un)natural,’ follows Molly on two of her extracurricular activities. The first segment finds her at the Wilder Scouts camping trip, where she tries to find a suitable best friend. Being new to the town and having to spend her time attached to a ghost, Molly is now looking for some fitting companions that are more her “type.”

The second segment of episode 2 follows Molly’s less than spectacular softball team, which seems to be having a crisis of confidence. With the help of Scratch’s ghostly powers, she manages to make a few exciting changes to the game and helps raise the spirit of her team.

