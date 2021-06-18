Based on ‘Dünyanın Uyanışı’ by spiritual consultant and esoteric astrologer Şengül Boybaş, ‘The Gift’ (original title ‘Atiye’) is one of the artsiest sci-fi fantasy series ever to land on the roster of Netflix. The gripping narrative of the Turkish-original mystery thriller keeps the audience at the edge of the seat while tackling broader themes as time, symbology, mythology, history, civilization, and the very meaning of human existence. The labyrinthine and epic story that freely oscillates in time and space follows the titular character, an artist who embarks upon a journey that reveals her past lineage and hidden corners of genealogical memory. After its premiere on December 27, 2019, the series chronicled over three seasons. Jason George and Nuran Evren Şit serve as screenwriters for the show.

A newly-discovered artifact at the excavation site of Gobekli Tepe, claimed to be the world’s first temple, resembles the symbol that Atiye has been painting since childhood, and she goes to meet archaeologist and scholar Erhan. Predestiny brings them together in the backdrop of ever-changing realities as they become the central pieces in a puzzle that conceals hidden truths about the inception of human civilization. Acted with grace by an able cast including but not limited to Beren Saat, Mehmet Günsür, Metin Akdülger, and Melisa Şenolsun, and narrated with visual poise, the series earned massive popularity in the streaming platform and was compared to shows like ‘Dark.’

The third season draws the story to a close, and while one family is shattered in pieces, the other finds its footing ushering in a new age of consciousness and compassion. However, some aspects get shrouded in consecrated obscurity. Rather than running after truth, the series moves its lens inward, basking in the timelessness of the ephemeral present. After the conclusive third season, fans are asking around about the scope for expanding the horizon. Let us tell you what we know.

The Gift Season 4 Release Date

‘The Gift’ season 3 premiered on June 17, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises eight episodes with an average runtime of 30 to 50 minutes per episode.

Now, let us reveal the secret, which is not really a secret anymore. After amassing an avid fan base, the series was brought to its definitive conclusion in the third season. The producers of the series announced in summer 2020, when the third season was still filming, that the installment would be the final one for the fan-favorite Turkish production. Series producer Alex Sutherland, whose AZ Celtic Films was also behind Netflix’s first Turkish language drama ‘The Protector,’ revealed that the show would not be carried forward to the fourth season. Therefore, it seems that Atiye’s journey has come to an end.

However, there is good news for the fans of Beren Saat, who gracefully essays the character of the titular protagonist in the series. She is reportedly in talks with the representatives from the popular streaming platform for another series. If that is indeed the case, we have reasons to keep up the spirit. If you want to check out similar slick Turkish drama that captures the essence of modern-day Istanbul, there are several such productions by Ay Yapim, who also collaborated with Netflix to develop the series. And hopefully, some will find their way to the popular streaming platform.

