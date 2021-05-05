In ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 2 that aired this week, we witness Iris buried in her work as she decides to go forward with her new identity as Cassie. She subsequently has a conversation with her booker, who jots down all her preferences. She also heads out on a date with her new client, who Iris thinks is a man seeking power. If you’re eager to read more about the rest of the episode, the recap section is comprehensively laid out for you. Concerning details about the next episode, here’s what you can expect from ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 3!

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to release on May 9, 2021, at 8:00 pm ET on Starz. The show is slated to drop new episodes every Sunday, and each episode is around 30 minutes long.

Where to Watch The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

If you want to watch ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 3 on TV, you need a cable connection, which you can use to tune in to Starz at the timeslot mentioned above. More options include watching the latest episode on Starz’s official website, where it will drop shortly after its television premiere. In addition, fans can live-stream ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ on websites such as DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV (seasons 2 and 3). The episodes can also be purchased or rented on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes (seasons 1 and 2), and Apple TV.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 3 is titled ‘Deepfake.’ In the episode, Iris will move one step closer towards simulating the perfect girlfriend experience for her clients. She had designed an API mirroring human emotions, which turned out to be highly effective for her research. We might also see her take on a new client and go on more dates in the upcoming installment. We previously saw her explore the concept of sexual desire and the emotions associated with it. Hence, we can hope to see such themes rise to the forefront in the future as well. With her experiments working out successfully, Iris and her co-workers will start training the AI model with new features at NGM.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 2 is titled ‘Everyone’s Got a Price.’ In the episode, there is a man motivating a bunch of newcomers to go out and seek something innovative. The gathering takes place at the start-up, where the man asks the people to bring in something groundbreaking and fresh. Meanwhile, Iris is about to tune into her new persona called Cassie. Based on the review by Paul, Cassie sets up her preferences in front of her booker.

Iris is already on another date with a new client, an influential man named Georges Verhoeven. Things at the work front look even more promising as she racks her brain over an AI project projecting human emotions in order to serve them. Her boss immediately approves the idea. Iris makes a note of her observations on her date with Georges for research purposes.

Even though most takeaways suggest that he always needs to be in control, his gesture of gently pulling her hair was surprisingly born out of intimacy. Iris collects a bunch of information related to what humans crave during sex. She wants to establish parallels between what they claim to like and the emotions behind it. According to her, what people want might not always coincide with how they feel about it. Hence, desire does not exist.

