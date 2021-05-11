In the latest episode of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ (season 3 episode 3) that came out this week, Iris meets three clients and records her observations to assist the AI in analyzing speech patterns. Her third client turns out to be a powerful man owning a newspaper company and together they attend an event for tech enthusiasts and discuss her next plan to create a “deep fake.” If you’re curious about the rest of the episode, you can go through the recap at the bottom. Regarding the next episode, here’s what ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 4 might have us prepared for!

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to air on May 16, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz. New episodes drop on the channel every Sunday, and each episode is around 30 minutes long.

Where to Watch The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

Fans of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ can watch the next episode (season 3 episode 4) on cable TV when it airs on Starz at the timeslot mentioned above. You can even watch the latest episode on Starz’s official website, where it will be released sometime after its original broadcast. In addition, the show can be live-streamed on websites like DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV (seasons 2 and 3). The episodes can also be purchased or rented on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes (seasons 1 and 2), and Apple TV.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 4 is titled ‘Shuffle.’ It will pick up from the events of the last episode, where Iris bumps into the CEO of NGM, Sean. At work, Iris and Hiram have already begun to train the AI, who now analyzes speech patterns. To introduce more emotions in its system, she uses the NGM emotion detection AI program. Hence, we’re excited to see what the next episode has in store, mainly because NGM has played a significant role in the show.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

In ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 3 titled ‘Deep Fake,’ Iris has a meeting with a client, Brett, a US Major League Baseball player who likes angry sex. Their date does not go well because he appeared a bit inconsiderate to her. They get into a fight, and later we find out that Iris had planned it all to elicit different responses from him. Brett ends up giving her two stars. She then meets up with Paul and plays the “dominant-submissive” game, but this time, she calls him out for his poor performance in oral sex.

On Iris’ way back, her sister, Leanne, informs her about their father’s early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. Leanne expresses her desire to get tested too, and in case she scores positive, she will choose to never have kids. Iris’ next meeting is with another influential client, Rupert, the owner of a newspaper company. They bond at a private event for techies, where she also discusses the AI and their plans to conceive a “deep fake.” For instance, an AI facing its own copy just to see what happens is a perfect example of the concept or term “deep fake.” Rupert subsequently lets out those three magic words, and Iris reciprocates. Yet all of a sudden, she bumps into NGM’s CEO, Sean.

