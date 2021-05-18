In the latest episode of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ (season 3 episode 4), Iris reevaluates her relationship with multiple clients. Some of them bring out the best in her, while others increase her anxiety and stress levels. Meanwhile, Iris’ dad is steadily succumbing to his health problems. It also seems like NGM is after Iris, who is being trailed by a mysterious black SUV. If you skipped the previous episode, you could have a closer look at the latest happenings in the recap section. Now, without any further ado, let us see what ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 5 has in store!

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on May 23, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz. New episodes air on the network every Sunday, and each episode has a runtime of approximately 30 minutes.

Where to Watch The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

If you want to watch the upcoming ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 5 during its original broadcast, tune in to Starz at the timeslot mentioned above. Otherwise, you can visit Starz’s official website and watch it shortly after it premieres on the network. Another option is to catch it live on websites like DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV, where you can also check the availability of previous episodes. In addition to that, you can go to VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV, where you can either purchase or rent the episodes of the show.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 5 is titled ‘Control Shift,’ and it will hinge on Iris’ increasing imbalance between her personal and professional lives. The worlds are set to collide or merge in a way that could lead to undesired circumstances. She will find herself in a position of power but will ironically lose all control. Can this have something to do with the black SUV and NGM? From what we know, she’s being summoned to the offices of the enemy. Her decision to accept the invitation might sabotage her projects or even jeopardize her life.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 4, titled ‘Shuffled,’ fixates on Iris’ unusual methods of perfecting the ideal girlfriend experience through a series of unconventional encounters with her clients. During one of her dates with Georges, she recalls the version of him in a recent television appearance and points out that it was a deep fake. Georges is amazed at her observation and asks her if she could spend a full day with him. Moving on, her chemistry with Paul is noticed to be a bit blunt.

On a television broadcast, she catches NGM CEO Christophe being flooded with questions. Paul asks her if she knows him, and she replies, saying she doesn’t. Her next date is a Saudi Arabian man who gets the chance to address her by her real name. Following her date, she meets Emcee at NGM, but a few seconds later, she wakes up in the backseat of a car, being followed by a black SUV. Meanwhile, Iris’ dad gives her a call on Facetime but fails to recognize her face even though he speaks affectionately about his daughter Iris. His health issues seem to have worsened.

Tawny vents out her frustrations regarding her love life that demands her to walk around on all fours like a dog. Iris tells her to stop going out with the guy who treats her like that. At work, Iris and Hiram try to increase the appeal of their AI. Hiram introduces a random speech delivery technique called shuffling for the same purpose. In the end, Iris gets a note calling her to the NGM offices.

