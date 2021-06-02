In ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 6, Iris reconnects with two of her most influential clients. One of them takes her to a peaceful retreat in the woods while the other creates a tech-heavy augmented reality beyond what she has ever experienced before. In case you’re not up to speed with the latest developments, you can check out the recap section. For a short preview of the upcoming ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 7, you can take a look below!

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 7 will premiere on June 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz. New episodes drop on the network every Sunday, and each episode has a runtime of around 30 minutes.

Where to Watch The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

If you want to watch the upcoming ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 7 live on TV, tune in to Starz at the date and time mentioned above. If not, you can watch it on Starz’s official website sometime after it premieres on the network. Fans can also watch it live on websites like DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV, where older episodes might also be available. In addition to that, you check for the show’s availability on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV, suitable for viewers okay with purchasing the episodes or full seasons of the show.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 7 is titled ‘Black Box.’ The episode will showcase a reenergized Cassie, back with the idea of vengeance on her mind. To actualize her strong motive of seeking revenge, she will take her work to the next level. But her new plans regarding the project will affect her relationship with Hiram and their collaboration around Emcee. In the third season, we’ve mostly seen the duo working on the AI together and making collective decisions. Her sudden deviation from observed behavior is something that tugs at our curiosity too!

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

In ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 6, Iris takes some time off from reality and ventures into a forest retreat with Georges, one of her former clients. Their chemistry is observed to be fluid, and one conversation effortlessly transitions into another. As they hike in the woods, Georges taunts her for wanting to be something she is not. But a quick-witted Iris immediately accuses him of sidelining his own responsibilities. She also mentions that she has been fired by The V, the company that requires her to be a high-end escort.

Iris’ next meeting is with Rupert, the influential owner of a newspaper company. He had previously taken her to a private event for techies, where they bonded. This time too, he conceives another opportunity for them to connect. He takes her on an AR trip to meet sexually compatible candidates sorted based on pheromones and other readings that have been taken. There she finds a man who is a 97% match, and the pair have sex. As the episode closes, we see her nervously anticipating her parents’ arrival, and when they do, she seems primarily relieved to be next to her father.

