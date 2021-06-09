In ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 7, Iris gets back in the game as Cassie as she encounters multiples dates and endless sessions of personality analysis. As the days go by, their approach undergoes small changes that help them understand what drives humans at the core. For a quick update on the latest episode, we have outlined a comprehensive recap at the bottom. To know what the upcoming ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 8 might be about, you can check out its particulars below!

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 8 is scheduled to release on June 13, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz. New episodes land on the network every Sunday, and each episode has a runtime of approximately 30 minutes.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 8 is titled ‘A Set of Lies Agreed Upon.’ The next episode will focus upon Iris’ family, whose presence hugely affects her life. She will experience complicated feelings related to her past and her father’s recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Meanwhile, Tawny will be sad about how things unfolded at The V. Lastly, Iris will change her game-plan after being confronted by a fear of facing the truth!

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

In ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 7 titled ‘Black Box,’ Iris interviews a set of clients to get access to a deeper and more diverse set of psychological data. The team decides to introduce temperature monitoring and remove cameras from the setups as per Iris’ request. The result is an intimate one-to-one interaction aimed at making the clients feel comfortable being their actual selves. She reconnects with an old client who wants to see her exclusively. She later orchestrates a heated argument with the man, who then loses his calm and spews out hurtful words as she breaks up with him. Iris also encounters a science enthusiast named Mike, who seems to dread the idea of having sex without a profound connection.

As a result, she attempts to win his affection by letting him in on her personal life and mirroring his personality. That eventually works as he warms up to her, and she later asks the team to remove that conversation as it is something she made up to elicit a response out of him. After multiple dates, Iris is exhausted and unsure about their approach. So she requests them to reduce the timings of these sessions and get hold of people who’re aware of what they want. She also catches up with Hiram, who seems disappointed at her for leaving him behind in her research. However, for the sake of old times, he shows her the work he has been doing for Emcee. After reaching home, Iris’ mother reveals that she is pregnant.

