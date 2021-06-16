In ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 8, Iris experiments with Emcee, transforming her processing strategies to yield a more wholesome approach. She is certain that this experience will help her gauge her clients better. Meanwhile, Iris’ father is slumping deeper down the path of irreversible memory loss, which disturbs Iris. To know what happens further, you can check out the highlights enclosed within the recap. For a short preview of the ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 9, you can take a look at the details right here!

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 9 will release on June 20, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Starz. New episodes premiere on the network every Sunday, and each episode has a runtime of approximately 30 minutes.

Where to Watch The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

To watch ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 9 on your TV, tune in to Starz at the date and time mentioned above. You also have the option to watch it later on Starz’s official website sometime after its original release. Live-streaming options are additionally available on DirecTV, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV, where you can watch older episodes too. Fans can buy/rent the episodes of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

In ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 9, Iris will struggle to make up her mind. After her recent conversation with Emcee, she will have lost all perspective regarding her vision related to her work. Hence, she will approach Christophe and pour her heart out, inspiring him to do the same. But will this encounter be emotionally soothing and regenerative? The answer is no. She will instead be left shaken up to the core.

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

In ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 episode 8, titled ‘A Set of Lies Agreed Upon,’ Iris gets her father checked for any possible issues regarding his disease. The doctor reports that Alzheimer’s disease is highly genetic in nature. He suggests she should get a test done to get a clear idea of where she stands. At work, Iris meets another set of clients, who she is trying to impress. Every client has different views on what attraction means to them. Iris begins to fulfill their expectations by telling them what they want to hear instead of deliberately trying to fall in line with their expectations. She then asks Hiram to train Emcee to do the same, introducing a slight tweak in the processing structure of the AI. They feed her more information such as heart rate, intonation, and eye lock frequency, etc.

Using the information provided, Emcee begins to use certain manipulation tactics to make the person in front fall in love. Meanwhile, Georges and Iris see each other and make love. At perhaps, their fifth meeting, Georges suddenly discloses that he has developed feelings for her because of how wonderful she is. But in his world of business, people don’t allow themselves to be confused or swayed by their emotions. So he dumps her. Iris is heartbroken but happy to have spent considerable time getting to know him. She later meets Tawny and tells her about her fallout with The V. In the end, Iris and Emcee have an intense conversation that makes her question whatever she stands for.

