The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 10 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘The Goldbergs’ season 9, Adam is consumed by paranoia about his relationship with Brea. Meanwhile, Beverly wants to host the perfect baby shower for Erica, but she runs into a person from her past, which complicates things for her. Her best friend Ginzy helps her overcome her problems, but it barely helps. Fans can read more of that enclosed within the recap section. Now, we can take a look at everything we know about episode 10!

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 10 Release Date

The show has just entered a hiatus so we won’t be getting new episodes for some time. If we go with the schedule, ‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 10 is set to release on January 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Typically, new episodes — each with a runtime of 22 minutes — release weekly every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 10 when it airs on ABC, as per the details shared above. Shortly after its television broadcast, you can even watch the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. The episode will also be released on Hulu. In addition, you can live-stream it on YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Xfinity. Moreover, you will find the latest episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Spectrum.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 10 Spoilers

Episode 10 will follow the Goldbergs as they live to spend another day navigating the ups and downs of life as a family. Beverly might find herself busy preparing for Erica’s wedding in the coming days. Barry will gear up to attend NYU, and his girlfriend Brea will be going to Brown. Even if the Goldbergs are not prepared to deal with the overwhelming degree of change, the knowledge that they would always have each other gets them through.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 9 Recap

Episode 9, titled ‘Tennis People (FKA I Got In/Tennis Club),’ starts with Adam receiving news about getting accepted into NYU. However, the moment he realizes that his girlfriend is about to attend Brown University, He is heartbroken at the prospect of losing his relationship with her. He seeks advice from his brother Barry, who further reinforces the idea that they might drift apart in Adam’s head. Meanwhile, Beverly and Ginzy are about to plan Erica’s baby shower.

The perfect venue for the event turns out to be a tennis club that they really like, but the head of the admission committee is run by Beverly’s arch-nemesis Jane Bales. She invites Beverly for a game of tennis the next day, and as expected, Jane effortlessly wins the match. All Beverly now needs is the support of the board to let her host the baby shower in the club. However, her request is rejected, and she immediately realizes that it must have been Jane who denied her the opportunity.

Later, the person responsible shockingly turns out to be Ginzy, who admits to having been bullied by Beverly to the extent that she doesn’t want to help her anymore. Beverly ultimately realizes how harsh she has been, so she apologizes, and the two make amends. Her need to book the club suddenly becomes less prior than her friendship with Ginzy. Meanwhile, Adam does everything in his power to stay close to Brea, which eventually irks her. In the end, he starts to understand that change is inevitable, and although he is not sure about the success of having a lost distance relationship, he is willing to try.

