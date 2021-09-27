The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

The ninth season premiere of ‘The Goldbergs’ is all the family bidding a heartwarming farewell to fan-favorite Pops. The episode turns his fabled life experiences into an entertaining topic of banter between the family members, who are failing to even exist without Pops. For a detailed account of the events that take place in the first episode, head to the recap. Before the second episode drops, we’d like you to go over all the information we have!

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 2 is set to release on September 29, 2021, at 8/7c on ABC. New episodes with 22 minutes runtime each are released weekly every Wednesday.

Where To Watch The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 2 as and when it airs on ABC according to the details mentioned above. You can also even watch it on ABC’s official website shortly after its actual release. Following its premiere on television, the show is also released on Hulu. Live-streaming is available online on YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity. You can even check for its availability on VOD services like Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft TV, Vudu, Spectrum, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode titled ‘Horse Play,’ Adam will begin a new phase in his life away from the torture brought along by his high school years. However, he will realize that his profile is on the waitlist at NYU, unlike his girlfriend Brea, who will get accepted instead. So he will approach the NYU Dean of Admissions to talk about his deferral. Elsewhere, Erica, Geoff, Barry, and Joanne will work together to save Erica from Geoff’s dad, Lou, who might be under the impression that Erica is responsible for an incident involving his cherished porcelain horses.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 1 Recap

In the ninth season premiere titled ‘The Goldbergs’ Excellent Adventure,’ the Goldbergs have a difficult time dealing with Pop’s unfortunate passing. Beverly now identifies as an orphan, Barry frets over not receiving Pop’s Super Bowl watch as a memento, Erica ignores Geoff’s wedding suggestions, and Adam prepares to greenscreen Pop’s face on a doll. They also want the perfect location to spread his ashes at, but there is a long list of places that used to be Pop’s preferred haunts.

However, all these places have at least one shortcoming each, so they end up with zero progress even after flitting across multiple venues. In the end, they all recognize how they have been incapable of channeling out their emotions in healthy ways. Although Barry didn’t get the watch, he is given a pen that is revealed to be a token of the love between Pops and Grandma. During the war, Pops had written to Grandma using the same item that now lies in Barry’s possession.

All of a sudden, Adam recalls Pops’ favorite place: the tree where he had asked the love of his life to marry him. So Erica doesn’t think twice before deciding to get married there as well. Even Bev is all set to take over the wedding preparations. Hence, the Goldbergs slowly regain their footing as things begin to fall in place.

