The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

This week, the Goldbergs welcome Mr. Josh Glascott into the neighborhood, but his constant presence suffocates them. So Beverly stages an effective plan to get rid of him during a barbecue party where the ladies don’t want him to be around. Barry ends up in the hospital because of an infection in his rear, so Geoff and Erica take him in for a few days. You can find more about the latest episode enclosed within the recap section. Now, here is a little update on episode 6 if you’re excited for next week!

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 6 is set to release on October 27, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. New episodes, each with a runtime of 22 minutes, release weekly every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 6 when it airs on ABC, as per the details shared above. You can even watch it on ABC’s official website and the ABC app shortly after its television broadcast. The episode will also be released on Hulu. In addition, you can live-stream it on YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, and Xfinity. Moreover, you will find the latest episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Google Play, and Spectrum.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 6 Spoilers

It’s “trick or treat” time for the Goldbergs as Halloween would have arrived by the sixth episode titled ‘The Hunt for the Great Albino Pumpkin.’ However, Adam will not be in the mood this year which is unusual considering the fact that he is the youngest Goldberg. Instead of putting on his best horror act, he will feel utterly disconnected. In the meantime, Barry will reinhabit his past alter ego, rapper “Big Tasty,” while Barry and Joanne will run into a mysterious character called Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 5 Recap

Mr. Glascott’s entry into the neighborhood turns out to be an exhausting affair for the Goldbergs in the fifth episode titled ‘An Itch Like No Other.’ He shows up early morning and keeps barging in multiple times throughout the day besides keeping a constant check on the family through his window at night. He even repels the ladies during one of their book club sessions prompting Beverly to set him up with a teacher who would take him out for a ride in his canoe.

That way, Beverly wouldn’t have to invite Glascott to her barbecue gathering on the weekend. Elsewhere, Geoff and Erica find Barry lying at the hospital with his back turned upwards. The doctor reveals that his anus has been infected with poison ivy, so now he needs the couple to take care of him. However, they gradually become tired of having him around, and one day, Erica spots Geoff exiting a movie theater when he is supposed to be at home taking care of Barry.

So Erica and Geoff get into a huge fight, leading to a conversation about parenting as they realize how unprepared they are to have a baby. All of a sudden, Barry begins to walk, and this monumental moment is symbolic of the fact that they might be good parents after all. On the other hand, Mr. John Glasgott realizes that he got played by Beverly, but she apologizes to him, after which they end up resolving their issues.

