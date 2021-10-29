The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

In episode 6 of the ninth season of ‘The Goldbergs,’ the family gears up for Halloween differently. Beverly stays at home with candies strewn everywhere and tries to comfort a disheartened Adam, who is still mourning Pop’s death. In the meantime, Barry has his head sunk into a pile of books until he recalls an important piece of his life. Likewise, you’ll find the rest of the details enclosed within the recap section. If you want to know what the upcoming episode has in store, we have you covered!

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 7 is set to release on November 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. New episodes, each with a runtime of 22 minutes, release weekly every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 7 when it airs on ABC, as per the details shared above. You can even watch it on ABC’s official website and the ABC app shortly after its television broadcast. The episode will also be released on Hulu. In addition, you can live-stream it on YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, and Xfinity. Moreover, you will find the latest episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Google Play, and Spectrum.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode, titled ‘The Rose-Kissy Thing,’ will revolve around Senior Night at William Penn Academy. The school has a norm that honors the mothers of athletic children, but when Beverly finds out, she will be heartbroken because Adam is visibly the opposite. To bring the ball in her court, Beverly will motivate Principal Ball to arrange for a Non-Athlete Senior Night. Adam will undoubtedly try to sabotage her plan out of embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Erica will reluctantly ask Barry’s girlfriend Joanna to be her “pre-wedding fun captain,” only because she doesn’t have friends who are as interesting. Although Joanna doesn’t fit the bill, she will prove her worth as a reliable and loving sister.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6, titled ‘The Hunt for the Great Albino Pumpkin,’ follows Barry and Adam catching the blues because of a miserable Halloween where nothing seems to be in place. The former has been investing all of his time and energy preparing for medical school, so when Geoff accidentally calls him Big Tasty, he experiences a flurry of nostalgia. He recalls his old days as a rapper and decides to drop a powerful Halloween-themed single despite Geoff advising against it.

Barry takes his girlfriend Joanna to Erica’s, and the three of them create a song called “Monster Train” and present it to Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. They desperately want her to sign him up, but Elvira is far from impressed. Barry takes it to heart and distances himself from Joanna at the cafeteria with anger in his heart. Elvira then shows up to give him a pep talk, which makes him realize how ungrateful he has been. He immediately apologizes to Joanna, and they patch up. Meanwhile, Adam feels lonely without his grandfather Pop, his usual partner in crime during Halloween.

Now that Pop is dead, Adam is in no mood to go out. To make sure he stops sulking, Beverly assigns her father, who they affectionately call Pop-Pop, to help out her boy. The night then turns into a series of misadventures and chaos because of Pop-pop’s impulsive shenanigans resulting in Adam getting punched in the face. As they get stranded in the rain shortly after, he calls Beverly and yells that it was his worst Halloween ever. However, when they reach home, Adam realizes that the old man at least made an effort, and they both hug it out.

