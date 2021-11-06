The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 8 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘The Goldbergs’ season 9, as Senior Night takes place, Beverly gets insecure about not receiving a rose, unlike the other women who have been acknowledged for having talented children. The event is supposed to honor the mothers of high school kids who have done well in track and sports. Since Adam is not even slightly into physical activities, Beverly devises another strategy to earn that rose. Our recap will give you an elaborate account of the events that take place in episode 7 of season 9. Now, let us discover what the eighth episode of the ninth installment might reveal!

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 8 is set to release on November 17, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Since the show has entered a two-week-long hiatus, it means that we would, unfortunately, have to survive without a new episode this week. Typically, new episodes — each with a runtime of 22 minutes — release weekly every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 8 when it airs on ABC, as per the details shared above. Shortly after its television broadcast, you can even watch the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. The episode will also be released on Hulu. In addition, you can live-stream it on YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Xfinity. Moreover, you will find the latest episodes on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Google Play, and Spectrum.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth episode, titled ‘A Light Thanksgiving Nosh,’ will celebrate the arrival of Thanksgiving as Beverly gets ready to take charge. However, Linda Schwartz will be hosting the event this year, which would end up affecting Beverly to the extent that she will begin to doubt her position as the hostess of the family and also Erica’s mother. Season 9 episode 8 will clearly be another Beverly-centric episode where she will try her best to stop others from stealing her thunder. On the other hand, Pops will invite a new lady friend over, which would astonish his family members.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 7 Recap

The seventh episode of season 9, titled ‘The Rose-Kissy Thing,’ revolves around Senior Night at William Penn Academy that is usually held to honor the mothers of athletes. As Beverly observes Brea’s mother being summoned to the stage, she feels deeply envious of her and so decides to tweak the rules. She asks the headmaster to organize Senior Night for non-athletes as well, besides protesting against student inequality in front of him.

So, the existing landscape of jock supremacy is erased as nerds also begin to be celebrated and recognized. Even the cheerleaders begin to pamper the former underdogs, but Adam is thoroughly repulsed by all of it. He then decides to join a sport and become a jock so that he doesn’t have to attend Senior Night for the non-athletes. However, Murray advises him against it and instead tells him to be more grateful to his mother.

Adam then feels a rush of guilt for misbehaving with Beverly and later attends the event. Elsewhere, Erica needs a friend who could potentially be her “fun captain” for the wedding. However, her female buddies are caught up in their own lives, which only leaves Barry’s girlfriend and Geoff’s sister, Joanne. She is eager to help out Erica, but after a long day of exhausting activities, Erica finally realizes that she is better off without Joanne. In the end, Joanne apologizes to the bride-to-be and promises to be a better sister, if not a “fun captain.”

