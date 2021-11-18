The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 is all about Thanksgiving, but Beverly’s competitive streak finds its way even there. Erica is disgusted at her mother’s aggressive and devious tactics to bring the ball to her court while Barry and Adam meet Pop-Pop’s new female friend. Our recap will give you a refresher of the latest episode. Now, let us help you get ready for episode 9 of season 9!

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 9 is set to release on December 1, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Since the show has entered a two-week-long hiatus, it means that we would have to go without a new episode this week. Typically, new episodes — each with a runtime of 22 minutes — release weekly every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 episode 9 when it airs on ABC, as per the details shared above. Shortly after its television broadcast, you can even watch the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. The episode will also be released on Hulu. In addition, you can live-stream it on YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Xfinity. Moreover, you will find the latest episodes on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Spectrum.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 9, titled ‘Tennis People (FKA I Got In/Tennis Club),’ Adam will finally get the opportunity to study at NYU after a neverending wait. His happiness will be short-lived when he realizes that his girlfriend Brea has been accepted into Brown University, her dream school. Therefore, he will feel deep pangs of fear, learning that they might drift apart because of the distance. So, he will do everything to keep her around. On the other hand, Beverly will take Virginia’s help to find the perfect venue to host Erica’s baby shower. One of the places that will hold her interest is her rival’s tennis club, so we can expect to see Beverly manipulate her way inside the place.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Episode 8 Recap

The eighth episode, titled ‘A Light Thanksgiving Nosh,’ starts with Beverly making all the necessary preparations to celebrate Thanksgiving. However, Linda Schwartz is supposed to host the event this year, which tugs at Beverly’s insecurities about her position as the hostess of the family. So she tries everything she can to sabotage Linda’s efforts to organize a heartwarming Thanksgiving dinner. First off, she seeks advice from Mr. Glascott, who tells her to host two dinners. Later, Beverly prepares a mouth-watering multiple-course meal for dinner without anyone’s knowledge and ends up raining on Linda’s parade.

Erica is furious at her mother and is willing to do anything to put some sense into her. So, she motivates Linda to take a stand against Beverly. However, when nothing seems to work, Erica begins to address Linda as “mom,” which gets on Beverly’s nerves. Meanwhile, Pop-Pop introduces his new girlfriend, Joyce, to Adam and Barry, who are apprehensive of his decision to associate with a woman. The same goes for Murray, who is repelled watching his father playing the “good guy.” So, he blurts out the truth about the lousy father that Pop-pop essentially is compelling Joyce to walk out.

However, Barry and Adam realize how much Joyce means to their grandfather, so they help him stage a romantic gesture outside her house, ultimately winning her heart. Meanwhile, Beverly and Linda compete in a football game to determine who the better hostess is. Quite unfortunately, Beverly ends up hurting Linda during the game. Beverly ultimately realizes her mistake and apologizes to a couch-ridden Linda. Both of them finally resolve to be kinder to each other.

