Originally released on September 24, 2013, ‘The Goldbergs’ follows the titular family living in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, in the 1980s. The period sitcom is loosely based on the childhood experiences of the show’s creator and showrunner, Adam F. Goldberg. Although the first season received a lukewarm response, it was named among the best shows of the year by TV Guide, Today, and The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. The series gained critical acclaim and popularity in the following seasons.

The sitcom is loved for the way it highlights the entertaining relationship among the members of the titular family, as it maintains a delicate balance between love and dysfunction. But most importantly, fans love the nostalgic essence of the show. As the eighth season comes to a close, you must be wondering if there is a ninth season to look forward to. Well, here is everything you want to know!

The Goldbergs Season 9 Release Date

‘The Goldbergs’ season 8 released on October 21, 2020, on ABC, with the season coming to an end on May 19, 2021. The eighth season consists of 22 episodes with a runtime of 22 minutes each.

As for season 9, here is what we’ve got! On May 14, 2021, ABC ordered the ninth installment of the show for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. The announcement came days before the conclusion of season 8. The early renewal is not surprising as the situational comedy remains one of the top-rated shows in the genre. Years ago, when ‘The Goldbergs’ was greenlit for season 3, Paul Lee of ABC said that he and the network believed that the series would be on air for “a long time.” Well, we know he wasn’t wrong since we have been blessed with five more editions after that, with a new one on the horizon.

Although the network is yet to announce a release date for season 9, one can guess based on the release pattern of the show. New seasons typically arrive in September each year and run till May in the following year. Season 8 was an exception due to COVID-related production delays in 2020. This was why the eighth installment arrived almost a month later than usual. However, there is a possibility that the arrival of the ninth season might set the series back to its original schedule. If the production team begins filming soon and there are no delays, we can expect ‘The Goldbergs’ season 9 to release sometime in Fall 2021.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Cast: Who can be in it?

The 80s-set comedy revolves around the Goldberg family; therefore, almost all the prominent actors are expected to return in season 9. This includes Jeff Garlin (Murray Christian Goldberg), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Beverly Goldberg), Sean Giambrone (Adam Frederick Goldberg), Troy Gentile (Barry Norman Goldberg), and Hayley Orrantia (Erica Dorothy Goldberg).

However, we will not see the return of George Segal, who played the role of the fan-favorite character Albert “Pops” Solomon. The actor passed away at the age of 87 on March 23, 2021, while season 8 was still on-air. It has been reported that Segal died as a result of complications from his bypass surgery. His last appearance on the show was the episode of season 8 titled ‘Couple Off,’ which ends with a tribute to the late actor. It has been confirmed that the role will not be recast.

Many recurring cast members might continue to appear in season 9. They are Sam Lerner (Geoff “Madman” Schwartz), Kenny Ridwan (Dave Kim), Sadie Stanley (Brea Bee), AJ Michalka (Lainey Lewis), Dan Fogler (Marvin Goldberg), Judd Hirsch (Ben “Pop Pop” Goldberg), Jacob Hopkins (Chad Kremp), and Zayne Emory (J. C. Spink). Shayne Topp (Matt Bradley), Noah Munck (‘Naked’ Rob Smith), Matt Bush (‘Ladies’ Man’ Andy Cogan), Niko Guardado (Rubén Amaro, Jr.), and Sean Marquette (Johnny Atkins) can also make a return. As is customary, fans can look forward to seeing several talented guest stars in the ninth season.

The Goldbergs Season 9 Plot: What can it be About?

Geoff and Erica’s relationship is the highlight of the eighth season’s closing episodes. After a brief breakup, the two are finally back together. But Geoff has bigger plans; he tells his buddies that he wants to ask Erica to marry him and even asks them to keep the engagement ring safe. However, the proposal itself is not as straight and simple as he had hoped it would be.

In the ninth season, we will see how life changes for Geoff and Erica after the proposal. If all goes well, there could be a wedding to look forward to. We may also see developments in Adam and Brea’s relationship, and Dave Kim’s romantic life might finally start looking up. All in all, it is safe to assume that there will be some major changes in the dynamics of the group. The upcoming season will also address Pops’ absence. As we know, Pops and Adam are extremely close, but it is not yet known how the writers are planning to address the situation.

