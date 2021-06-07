‘The Good Doctor’ is a medical drama series that follows Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon at the San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Shaun is on the autism spectrum with savant syndrome and starts a new life in San Jose after leaving behind a difficult past in Wyoming. The show is based on a South Korean drama of the same name. The actor Daniel Dae Kim is the one who discovered the original series; he currently serves as the executive producer and also appears in a recurring role as Dr. Jackson Han in season 2. Developed by David Shore, the series originally premiered on September 25, 2017.

The show has got the critics polarized in their opinions. While most people praised Freddie Highmore’s (Shaun Murphy) performance, a few of them raised concern regarding the portrayal of autism in the show. But on the whole, they agreed that Murphy’s character distinguishes the series from other medical dramas. It has also been nominated for several awards such as the Golden Globe Awards, Teen Choice Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and Critics’ Choice Television Awards. As the fourth season comes to an end, the fans are already wondering if the fifth season is in tow. If you are looking for updates on the same, you are exactly where you need to be!

The Good Doctor Season 5 Release Date

‘The Good Doctor’ season 4 released on November 2, 2020, on ABC, with the season concluding its run on June 7, 2021. The fourth season has 20 episodes that are about 41-44 minutes long.

As far as the fifth season is concerned, we have some delightful news! On May 3, 2021, ABC announced the renewal of season 5. This comes as no surprise since the show ranked third in the 2020-2021 TV season, only after ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and its spin-off ‘Station 19,’ which have both been greenlit for another round. ‘The Good Doctor’ has been a solid performer, especially when it comes to multiplatform viewing. Season 4 has drawn an average of 12.1 million viewers per episode.

We can't wait for what's to come when #TheGoodDoctor returns for another season! pic.twitter.com/xIOSHC9308 — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) May 3, 2021

The filming for season 4 was delayed due to the COVID-imposed industry-wide shutdown. As a result, the season was reportedly filmed from September 2020 to May 2021. However, since most productions are trying to get back to their original schedules, the fans may not have to wait that long for the upcoming set of episodes. Additionally, the show has already bagged its spot in the 2021-2022 fall schedule for ABC. Therefore, we can expect ‘The Good Doctor’ season 5 to release sometime in Fall 2021.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

We can expect most of the prominent cast members to reprise their respective roles. This includes Freddie Highmore (Shaun Murphy), Paige Spara (Lea Dilallo), Antonia Thomas (Claire Browne), Hill Harper (Marcus Andrews), and Richard Schiff (Aaron Glassman). Will Yun Lee (Alex Park), Fiona Gubelmann (Morgan Reznick), and Christina Chang (Audrey Lim) also play key roles, so we might continue to see them as well.

Noah Galvin (Asher Wolke) and Bria Samoné Henderson (Jordan Allen) have been promoted to series regular for season 5. In addition, Osvaldo Benavides might have a more significant presence in the upcoming installment as his character Mateo grows close to Lim. Each season features a few guest stars, so we can expect to see some fresh faces in the upcoming installment as well.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

The fourth season primarily revolves around Dr. Shaun Murphy in the post-pandemic world and the exciting developments in his romantic life. In season 4, Shaun and Lea were expecting their first child before Lea has a miscarriage. In the season finale, the medical team deals with the challenges in Guatemala, while Lea and Shaun still have a big hurdle to get past. We also see Lim and Mateo take their relationship forward.

In the fifth season, we will learn where Shaun and Lea stand after suffering the devastating loss of their unborn baby. While they are both traumatized by the experience, Shaun is more hopeful about the future. Lim and Mateo also take significant steps in their relationship, and we will see how things go for them. As usual, the team of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital will continue to handle interesting medical cases in the fifth season.

