The Great British Bake Off Season 13 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘The Great British Bake Off’ gathers a group of amateur bakers and pits them against one another in a series of challenges. The contest has a weekly theme based on a type of baked product, and the contestants are given a set of three challenges to work on. Subsequently, every week sees the introduction of a new baked product, and the elimination of a participant as the competition turns up the level of expertise. The final episode showcases a mega bake-off among the three top bakers as they vie for the crown.

The show is quite popular and has enjoyed a successful 12 season run to date. Its significant fanbase and positive feedback point towards the question of whether ‘The Great British Bake Off’ will be back for a season 13. Let’s dig in deep and find out, shall we?

The Great British Bake Off Season 13 Release Date

‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 12 premiered on September 24, 2021, on Netflix. The season consists of 10 episodes with an average runtime of 60 minutes.

As far as season 13 is concerned, Channel 4 is yet to announce the confirmation of the show’s return. However, with the kind of critical reception the show receives, its massive viewer base, and the amount of profit it makes for the network, there were speculations about its inevitable renewal. Besides, with the show having powered on through the Covid-19 crisis, hopes of an apparent season 13 were high.

These speculations now seem to be confirmed as the Sun reported that Channel 4 had opened auditions for season 13 in September 2021. With the show featuring amateur bakers, the network had to open the auditions for the public, but they claimed that they were following Covid-19 directives and taking precautions against the pandemic. According to sources, just like season 12, contestants, when selected, have to take time off from their daily routine and join the “Bake Off bubble” for a few weeks. While staying in a bubble would keep crew members and contestants safe, further precautions will also be taken during filming. Additionally, souces stated that season 13 would feature 12 episodes, filming for which will likely take place between April and August 2022. Thus, from recent developments, it seems like ‘The Great British Bake Off’ Season 13 will release around September-October 2022.

The Great British Bake Off Season 13 Cast: Host, Judges, and Contestants

Season 12 was presented by British comedians Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, who tied the show up nicely with their witty remarks and incredible hosting. Considering the fact that Fielding and Lucas were also a part of the show in season 11, we can expect them to be back as hosts for season 13.

British celebrity chef and television presenter Paul Hollywood has been a judge on ‘The Great British Bake Off’ since season 1. Up until season 7, he was accompanied by British food writer and baker Mary Berry before she was replaced by Prue Leith, a restauranteur, and chef of British-South African origin. With Paul and Prue judging together since season 8, fans can also expect that they will be back in the judges’ panel for the thirteenth season. Additionally, every season brings in a fresh batch of novice bakers who fight for the top position in the competition. Likewise, season 13 will also feature a new group of participants full of talent, aspiration, and determination to make it big.

