Created by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, Wendy Molyneux, and Minty Lewis, ‘The Great North’ is an animated sitcom that recounts the story of the eccentric Tobin family that lives in the fictional town of Lone Moose. After his wife abandoned him, Beef Tobin began shouldering the responsibility of his four children – Wolf, Ham, Moon, and Judy. He works as a fisherman and ensures that he is spending ample time with his kids to instill the values that truly matter. The comical episodic tale of the Beef and his children managed to garner a significant viewership, and now it has fans all over the country.

After the conclusion of season 1, fans are wondering when ‘The Great North’ returns to their television screens. In case you find yourself contemplating the same, well, we have got you covered.

The Great North Season 2 Release Date

‘The Great North’ season 1 released on January 3, 2021, on Fox, with the season finale premiering on May 16, 2021. The first season comprises eleven episodes with a run time of about 22 minutes each.

If you are wondering about the release of season 2 of the animated sitcom, here’s everything we know so far. In June 2020, ‘The Great North’ was renewed by Fox for its second season, even before its pilot season premiered. It was expected since Michael Thorn, Fox’s President of Entertainment, confessed in an interview with Deadline that,”Animation is a key part of our business; we are really looking to growing our slate and potentially even adding another hour of animation on our schedule in a targeted section of the year.” He later added,”We are looking to take our legacy and build on it.”

Since the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to have a significant effect on the production of the series, the fans can expect an early release of the show. Considering the fact that season 1 premiered 2.5 years after its announcement and taking other factors into account, we can expect ‘The Great North’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

The Great North Season 2 Cast

The producer, actor, and comedian Nick Offerman lends his voice to the family patriarch Beef Tobin. You may recognize watching him on the NBC sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation.’ The characters of Wolf, Ham, and Moon Tobin are voiced by Will Forte, Paul Rust, and Aparna Nancherla. Jenny Slate gives her to Judy Tobin, the artistically inclined teenage daughter of Beef Tobin.

Dulcé Sloan is the voice behind Honeybee Shaw, while the actress and comedian, Megan Mullally, lends her voice to Judy’s boss, Alyson Lefebvrere. Other noteworthy cast members include Robin Thede as Diondra Tundra, David Herman as Santiago Carpaccio, Julio Torres as Crispin Cienfuegos, and Ariel Tweto as Kima.

The Great North Season 2 Plot: What can it Be About?

Season 1 revolves around the adventures of the Tobin family in the fictional town of Lone Moose in Alaska. While familiarizing viewers with the peculiarities of the family in an episodic manner, the series also introduced them to the familial conflicts that emanate from the significant age gap between the members. As the season progressed, Beef and his children learned from their mistakes, and their differences eventually turned into lessons that brought them closer.

In season 2, we can expect the Tobin family to embark on more comical and bizarre experiences like the previous season. Since it has always been Judy’s wish to explore the world beyond Lone Moose, she may express her desire with more authority as she becomes an adult. Moreover, Beef Tobin will probably dip his feet in the dating world as he gets over his ex-wife Kathleen. It will also be interesting to watch how the family dynamics change once he gets into a relationship. Irrespective of how exactly the show unfolds, it is certain that the upcoming season will be just as entertaining as season 1.

