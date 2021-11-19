The Great Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Tony McNamara’s ‘The Great’ is a whimsical, humorous, and satirical exploration of the personal and political life of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. Fusing historical facts from the 18th Century with fantastically creative fiction, the comedy-drama focuses on how Catherine attempts to improve Russia’s socio-political environment, better the lives of common folk, and combat nefarious forces determined to cause her downfall.

Season 2 examines the aftermath of the coup — a hugely pregnant Catherine becomes the Empress of All Russia and Peter subsequently loses his power. However, a number of challenges, personal, political, and social, crop up as Catherine, assisted by Orlo, Velementov, and Marial, tries to bring about radical changes in Russia. On the other hand, we see Peter trying to become a better person for his wife’s sake whilst simultaneously plotting to reclaim the throne. Additionally, Catherine ruffles the Patriarch’s feathers by appointing Father Basil as the new Archbishop. Understandably, you must be curious about the upcoming episode. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Great’ season 2 episode 4.

The Great Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Great’ season 2 episode 4 will premiere on November 19, 2021, at 12 am PT, on Hulu. This episode will be released in the UK on December 5, 2021, on Starzplay, along with the entirety of the second installment. The season comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of approximately 55 minutes each.

Where To Watch The Great Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

Since the show is a Hulu Original production, you can watch ‘The Great’ season 2 episode 4 only on Hulu at the above-mentioned date and time. You will either need a subscription or have to make use of Hulu’s free trial in order to access the episode. Additionally, fans in the UK can tune in to Starzplay at the date and time specified above to watch the episode. Moreover, you have the option of renting/buying older episodes from season 1 on iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video or streaming them on AppleTV and Starzplay.

The Great Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

Season 2 episode 4 is titled ‘The Devil’s Lunch.’ The episode will likely explore how Catherine will begin work, with the help of Orlo and Velementov, on the legal, social, and political reforms needed for a civilized Russia. In particular, it is possible that the uneasy political situation with Ottoman Empire will be addressed. On the private side of things, Catherine might become gentler with Peter, not wanting to be pointlessly ruthless. There’s also the possibility that Peter will try to live up to his promise of becoming a better man with newfound vigor, although he will likely fail quite frequently.

Additionally, the third episode might also focus on Grigor and Peter’s reunion, especially keeping in mind the seemingly absent Georgina. Along with Grigor, Tatyana, and Arkady, Peter will likely start to plan the destabilization of Catherine’s rule. Another important plot point might be the appointment of Father Basil as the new Archbishop and the complications that it will bring forth with regards to the Patriarch. Furthermore, Catherine might find herself at odds with Marial again, as the latter will likely side with the Patriarch. Orlo’s scheming uncle might make an appearance as well.

