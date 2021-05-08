‘The Great’ is a comedy-drama series loosely based on Catherine the Great, the 18th-century empress, who was Russia’s longest-reigning female ruler. Created by Oscar-nominee Tony McNamara, the show follows a satirized version of the historical figure in her younger days as she plots to murder her malevolent husband, Emperor Peter III.

Since its release in 2020, the period drama series has garnered acclaim for its beautifully intricate set and costume design, as well as for its sharp acting and wit. With the first season ending on a precarious note, fans are impatient to see what kind of bizarre royal antics the characters get up to next. If you’re a fan of the show too, then we’ve got a treat for you! Here’s everything we know about ‘The Great’ season 2.

The Great Season 2 Release Date

‘The Great’ season 1 premiered on May 15, 2020, on Hulu. All 10 episodes of season 1, each running between 45 and 55 minutes long, were released simultaneously.

In July 2020, Hulu renewed the show for a second season. As far back as May 2020, there was already word of a second season when Variety reported that Nicholas Hoult, who portrays Emperor Peter III, had exited the cast of the seventh installment of ‘Mission Impossible‘ due to scheduling conflicts with production on ‘The Great’ season 2. Production on season 2 commenced in November 2020, and as of February 2021, the show was still being filmed.

Interestingly, it was during production for season 2 that the cast and crew received word that they had been nominated for 3 Golden Globe Awards. In true Russian style, leading lady Elle Fanning said that they’d be drinking vodka that evening to celebrate and hoped she’d be allowed to break her glass, much like the monarchs portrayed on the show. In February 2021, Hulu also released a “first look” picture of a pregnant Catherine the Great.

According to The Wrap, at the time of the Golden Globe Announcements in February 2021, showrunner Tony McNamara had already finished penning the script for the first 6 episodes of the second season. The ornate setting and variety of locations make the production a time-consuming one. Adding to that possible delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we can conclude that ‘The Great’ season 2 can be expected sometime in late 2021.

The Great Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Despite the wars that feature in the first season, none of the major characters are killed. However, after the season finale, the fate of Leo Voronsky hangs in the balance. So, it will be interesting to see whether fate meddles with his sentencing. This means that we can see most of the regular cast members of ‘The Great’ coming back for season 2. Hence, we can look forward to seeing Elle Fanning reprise her role as a young Catherine and Nicholas Hoult step back into the shoes of her depraved husband, Peter.

Phoebe Fox is Catherine’s maid Marial, and Gwilym Lee is Peter’s right-hand man Grigor Dymov. We will also see Sacha Dhawan as Orlov, Charity Wakefield as Georgina, Adam Godley as the Archbishop, Douglas Hodge as Velementov, Belinda Bromilow as Aunt Elizabeth, Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady, and Florence Keith-Roach as Tatyana.

The Great Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘The Great’ season 1 ends with Catherine attempting (perhaps not for the last time!) to kill her husband Peter. She fails, and Peter learns of her plan, as well as the fact that she’s pregnant. Catherine is also betrayed by Marial and realizes what she needs to do to support her country. In a reconciliation that seems prone to break down eventually, Peter and Catherine agree to coexist for the good of their future child.

Since ‘The Great’ is not meant to be historically accurate, reading the history of the actual Catherine the Great will unfortunately not tell us what will happen next. However, fans got a couple of hints about what lay in store in season 2, with Fanning revealing that Catherine would be getting a much more parental role. Of course, this is to be expected since she is pregnant at the end of the first season.

Even though Catherine and Peter decide to coexist, there is a big chance that Catherine’s ambition, combined with her husband’s manic behavior, will result in her attempting a coup again. Apart from this, we can expect to see more of the debauchery and outrageous actions of the royal characters, as well as Catherine taking on the role of a mother amidst all the chaos.

