In the latest episode of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4, June is forced to bear the brunt of her actions. Unfortunately, she is not the only one at the receiving end since her actions have impacted many lives. In the episode, we see that June’s values are tested, and ultimately she is forced to put everything on the line once again. The recap section will help you jog your memory regarding all that has happened so far. But here is everything you need to know before the fourth episode releases!

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4 episode 4 will release on May 5, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The season comprises ten episodes. Although the first three episodes landed together on the streaming platform, new episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays.

Where to Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 4?

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4 episode 4 is exclusively available on Hulu. However, you can catch up on the previous seasons on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes, where you could either purchase individual episodes or full seasons.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of season 4 is titled ‘Milk.’ In the upcoming episode, June will embark on a difficult journey, while Janine will look back at her disturbing past. Since the two of them escaped from the Birth Mobile, this puts them at risk once again. If Joseph’s threats hold any weight, then Hannah will also be in danger because of what June has done in episode 3. Meantime in Toronto, Serena will manipulate Rita.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

In the episode, called ‘The Crossing,’ June is captured and tortured miserably. Nick requests her to reveal the location of the safe house where her friends are in hiding, but she refuses to do so. June is adamant about her stance and even taunts Aunt Lydia. However, she ultimately gives a false address, but that only makes things worse. June is dragged to the rooftop, where she is made to watch two Marthas being pushed off the building to their deaths.

Meanwhile, Luke receives information about June’s capture, and naturally, he is broken that he may never see her again. While June is being tortured, Nick tries to strike a deal with Joseph to save her, but the Commander tells him to let it go. Joseph tries to persuade June to cooperate, although rather harshly. June gets an opportunity to meet her daughter Hannah, but when the little girl looks scared of her, it changes everything for June. She ends up divulging the actual location of where the other Handmaids are hiding, and as a result, they get captured. The Handmaids are then rounded up to be sent to another breeding colony.

On their way, June seizes an opportunity and attacks Aunt Lydia, allowing the other Handmaids traveling with her to escape. Unfortunately, only June and Janine survive the escape. Before leaving, June and Nick share a tender moment where they confess their feelings for each other. Nick even apologizes for using Hannah as a means of compelling June to betray the women. June had been warned that her daughter would be harmed if she did not give up the location of the Handmaids.

