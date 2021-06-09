In the ninth episode of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4, June realizes that freedom comes at a price. Even though she suffered for years in Gilead, she was closer to her daughter and even had some influence over what was going on around her. In Canada, she is free, yet everything seems out of reach, including justice and even her daughter Hannah. If you want to refresh your memory of episode 9, our recap section will help you do that. In case you are looking for the release date and other details of the final episode of season 4, we have got your back!

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Finale Release Date

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4 episode 10 will release on June 16, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. Episode 10 will also serve as the final installment of the fourth season.

Where to Watch The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Finale Online?

You can watch the tenth and final episode of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4 on Hulu at the aforementioned date and time. You can also catch the latest episode on Apple TV. Those who are looking to revisit the previous seasons have several options. You can either buy individual episodes or an entire season on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Finale Spoilers

The season finale is titled ‘The Wilderness.’ In the upcoming episode, June and Fred will gear up to face each other once again. Fred will be determined to return home a free man so he can carry out his duties as a husband and a father. However, June will not let him get away that easily. The fact that she is expected to let him walk free after everything he has done eats away at her.

Therefore, the former Handmaid will be convinced that what Fred has taken from her is too valuable to let the matter slide. June might even be willing to go to any lengths to ensure that justice is served and Fred gets what he deserves. Either way, fans can expect a satisfying end to the season, which will also leave things open-ended for the main characters. Here is a promo to give you an idea of what season 4 episode 10 looks like!

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

The penultimate episode of the fourth season is called ‘Progress.’ In this episode, June shares with Luke her most recent experience of meeting Hannah. Luke gets emotional and reiterates that they have to bring Hannah back to Canada. On a phone call with Commander Lawrence, June is told to be satisfied with her freedom and stop asking for Hannah. She also learns that Janine is alive and in Aunt Lydia’s care. In Gilead, Aunt Lydia wonders what she can do with Janine and whether any Commander would be interested in having her.

She ultimately finds a role for Janine and gives her the responsibility to make Esther compliant and cooperative. It seems like whatever Janine said to Esther has worked. Luke is desperate to see Hannah and suggests that June takes Nick’s help, despite knowing that she has feelings for the Commander. June and Luke take help from Mark, a US Government Official, who organizes a meeting between June and Nick. It is evident that both of them are happy to see each other again.

Although Nick says that it is impossible to get Hannah out, he assures June that she is well looked after. He even shows her pictures of Hannah, who is now living in Colorado Springs and doing well at school. Serena is concerned about her future and worries that she might become a Handmaid. Fred lets her know that he will do all he can to ensure her safety and that of their son. In a shocking turn of events, Fred buys his freedom in exchange for information on the inner workings of Gilead. As all charges against him are dropped, June realizes that she is just a pawn in the larger scheme of things.

Read More: Is Elisabeth Moss Pregnant on The Handmaid’s Tale?