The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Based on the eponymous novel by Margaret Atwood, Hulu’s dystopian series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ centers around a totalitarian regime that subjects fertile women as child-bearing slaves called “Handmaids.” Set in a dystopia called the Republic of Gilead after the Second American Civil War, the series follows June Osborne, a handmaid assigned to the Gileadan Commander Fred Waterford and his wife Serena Joy. The series progresses through the chaotic events that ensue in Gilead, affecting June and other handmaids.

Created by Bruce Miller, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is one of the highly acclaimed television shows of the 21st century, winning 15 Primetime Emmy awards over four seasons. Upon its premiere on April 26, 2017, the show succeeded in addressing and criticizing various gender norms and expectations. The show was also praised for its addictive narration, incredible performances, and remarkable cinematography. After the unbelievable fourth season finale, anticipation for the fifth installment is higher than ever. On that note, let us share everything we know about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5!

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4 released on April 27, 2021, on Hulu, with the season finale airing on June 16, 2021. The fourth season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 41–65 minutes each.

As far as the fifth season is concerned, here’s what we know. On December 10, 2020, Hulu renewed ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ for the fifth season. The renewal happened while the filming of the fourth season was underway. In June 2021, creator Bruce Miller confirmed to Deadline that works are progressing for season 5. “We’re just starting to kind of gather our wool and gather our writers and gather up people to pull them back together,” Bruce said.

Even though the pre-production did start, the filming of season 5 is challenged with the availability of the cast. In August 2021, Bruce Miller said that many of the cast members are engaged with other projects because of the schedule changes that happened due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With filming and post-production to complete, there’s a long way to get to see the show returning back to the screens. As things stand, we expect ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5 to premiere sometime in Q3 2022.

As the fans are eagerly waiting for season 5, there are speculations that the fifth season may mark the end of the series. When asked about season 5 being the finale, Bruce Miller talked about the situation to Deadline. “So, honestly, yes, I know what the end is and I’m not going to overstay my welcome but I’m also not going to rush off if I don’t have to because as long as I am writing for Elisabeth Moss, you know, it really doesn’t get much better,” he said. For the fans who have been worrying about their beloved show’s end, there’s another update to rejoice as a spin-off series titled ‘The Testaments’ is in development behind the scenes.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

We can expect the principal cast of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to return for season 5, including Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne), Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy Waterford), Alexis Bledel (Dr. Emily Malek), Madeline Brewer (Janine), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), O. T. Fagbenle (Luke Bankole), and Max Minghella (Commander Nick Blaine). We can expect Samira Wiley (Moira Strand), Amanda Brugel (Rita Blue), Bradley Whitford (Commander Joseph Lawrence), Sam Jaeger (Mark Tuello), Mckenna Grace (Esther Keyes), Jordana Blake as (Hannah), and Zawe Ashton (Oona) to return as well.

Even though Joseph Fiennes’ character Commander Fred Waterford is killed in season 4, we may see him return for the fifth season in flashback scenes. In an interview given to EW after the fifth season finale, Bruce Miller confirmed that he expects to see the character again moving forward.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

The fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ depicts stunning developments in June’s life. After a chaotic time as a handmaid, June manages to escape Gilead and makes it to Canada. Even though she succeeds to make it to Luke and Nicole, the traumas of the past return to haunt her. In a stunning finale, June and former handmaids chase Fred through the No Man’s Land as he gets delivered to June by Nick. June and others beat Fred to death and hang him on a wall. After killing Fred, blood-covered June appears before Luke. The finale ends with Serena receiving an envelope containing Fred’s wedding ring and ring finger.

The fifth season of the show is expected to answer numerous questions concerning the future of June. With Fred’s murder, life ahead may turn difficult for her as the possibility of being found guilty stands in front of her. “I don’t think she’s done, and I don’t think she’s fully satiated,” Elisabeth Moss, who portrays June told Elle. After eliminating Fred, we can expect June to save Hannah and Janine while trying to rip apart the foundations of Gilead as a whole.

After Fred’s death, we can expect Serena to step up to face June on her own. In an interview given to THR, Bruce Miller revealed the impact of Fred’s death on the direction of season 5. “It [Fred’s death] has the potential to push things in a ton of ways. It could push Serena to be a very sympathetic figure. It could push her into a rage that is inexplicable; it could push her into a level of freedom. For June, it could push her to infamy or it could push her to prison,” Bruce said. As June stands with freedom and determination, we can expect Serena and Gilead to face repercussions from her.

