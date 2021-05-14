The premiere of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 that aired this week had us hooked to the screen as we saw one of Hollywood’s most popular friends circles reunite after two long years. The episode is set in the summer of 2020, where we witnessed the tight-knit group of friends looking back at their past and bidding goodbye to it. Brody and Kaitlynn candidly discuss their divorce while a rumor about Audrina drops on the table. If you missed the exciting season premiere, you could take a look at the recap we have provided. Moving on, here’s everything we can expect from ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 episode 2!

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 episode 2 is slated to release on May 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET on MTV. The show drops new episodes on the network every Wednesday, with each one having a runtime of 44-46 minutes.

Where to Watch The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 (episode 2) during the time it airs on MTV. If you have pulled the plug on cable, you can visit MTV’s official website and catch the new episodes there. Subscribers of Paramount+ also have the option to access the show on the platform. In addition, you can live stream the episodes on websites like DirecTV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and Philo TV. Others can either buy or rent the episodes of the show on VOD services like Apple TV and iTunes (season 1). Amazon Prime Video users can include Paramount+ in their package and watch the first season of the show.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

With regards to the second episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2, MTV has not released an official synopsis yet. We will update this section as soon as we hear any news about the same. Even though we don’t have concrete details, we can expect the next episode to reveal more about Brody and Audrina’s blossoming romance. As made clear in the season premiere, he and Kaitlynn are over each other. Heidi and Spencer might take the next tangible step in their relationship. Moreover, we might also see more of Justin Bobby and his relationship with his father.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In the premiere episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2, the original cast of ‘The Hills’ returns as their personal lives begin to be closely documented and shared on television. In the first episode, titled ‘Burying the Past,’ most of the season 1 cast members are back, including Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Brandon Jenner, and Audrina Patridge. It kicks off in the summer of 2020, as they meet up after two long years. Moreover, the first wave of the pandemic has just cleared out.

As expected, Brody and his ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter open up about their divorce in 2019. Viewers were delighted to have witnessed the pair consciously share their struggles on camera. Kaitlynn further mentions how the media and the people frantically talked about it. Miley Cyrus’ alleged involvement also attracted a lot of buzz during that time.

Meanwhile, there is a rumor about Audrina circulating in the house. They all think that she and Brody shared a kiss which might now bring them even closer. Yet Justin is not happy about it as he confronts his feelings. Heidi and Spencer decide to move on and start a fresh chapter in their lives, leaving people like Stephanie in the past. Furthermore, Brandon surprises his ex. They all perform a ritual to leave the past behind.

