The second episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 aired this week, and we saw Brody take baby steps to come out of his comfort zone following his divorce from Kaitlynn. He meets a girl named Amber, who seems like someone he could spend time with. Next, Heidi and Spencer set up Audrina with a well-established guy named Sean. Meanwhile, Brandon and Dani attempt to speed up the gears in their relationship. If you need more details about the previous installment, you can go through the recap. As we proceed, here’s everything we know about ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 episode 3!

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 episode 3 is slated to air on May 26, 2021, at 9 pm ET on MTV. The show releases new episodes on the channel every Wednesday, with each one having a runtime of 44-46 minutes.

Where to Watch The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

You can catch the upcoming episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 (episode 3) on TV by tuning in to MTV with respect to the timeslot mentioned above. Cord-cutters can also visit MTV’s official website and watch the new episodes there. If you’re subscribed to Paramount+, you can access the show on the platform. There are cable-free and live streaming options available on websites like DirecTV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and Philo TV. Others have the option to either buy or rent the episodes on VOD services like Apple TV and iTunes. Amazon Prime Video users can add Paramount+ to their package and stream the first season of the show on the platform.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

With regards to the third episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2, MTV has not released an official synopsis yet. We will update this section as soon as we get more information. But from what we saw in the previous episode, Audrina might consider dating Sean, who seems highly eligible at the moment. Brody’s last meeting with his mother has made us curious about his next move. He might just enter casual relationships as of now. Brandon will further attempt to solidify his relationship with Dani, but we don’t know if she’s on the same page as him.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2, titled ‘Best Friends Kissing,’ Brody and Audrina try to establish connections with new people. She meets a guy named Sean, who joins her for lunch at Heidi and Spencer’s place. Heidi thinks that she is ready to conceive a second child, but her partner is still not sure if they’re stable enough to handle pregnancy. Nevertheless, their double date goes well overall. Meanwhile, Brody has a pleasant time with his date Amber in the tub. He clarifies his intentions in the process, telling her that he is not looking for anything serious.

Other than that, he tells her that he loves her company while emphasizing the fact that there would be no complications in their dynamic as long as they’re casual. Things between Brandon and Dani seem tense because she wants them to take it slow. Brandon doesn’t seem okay with her decision. On the other hand, Ashley and Jason face challenges in their pregnancy as they prepare themselves for a doctor’s appointment. Later, it all works out when they learn that the fetus is healthy. Finally, Brandon introduces Dani to his friends.

