In the fourth episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2, the group is in San Diego decompressing and exploring themselves. However, in the process, Brody realizes that his relationship with Amber is slowly approaching its expiry date. Audrina hangs out with Sean, who is a great guy, but apparently not enough to make her feel butterflies in her stomach. To know more about the episode, you can check out the recap. Now, you can go through a short preview for ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 episode 5!

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 episode 5 is will air on June 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET on MTV. The show drops new episodes on the network every Wednesday, with each one having a runtime of 44-46 minutes.

Where to Watch The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 live as and when it airs on MTV at the timeslot mentioned above. If you don’t have cable, you can go to MTV’s official website and watch the new episodes there. Subscribers of Paramount+ can stream the show on the platform. Live-streaming is also available for cord-cutters on platforms like DirecTV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and Philo TV. You can also buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Apple TV and iTunes. Amazon Prime Video users have the option to add Paramount+ to their subscription, which will gain them access to the first season of the show.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

With regards to the fifth episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2, MTV has not released an official synopsis as of now. But we hope it changes so that we can fill up this section as soon as possible. From what we saw in the previous episode, Brody is ready to break up with Amber because they’re incompatible, and Audrina does not feel a spark between her and Sean. So in the next episode, Brody and Audrina might act upon their repressed feelings for each other. Moreover, she also proclaimed that their friendship is not entirely platonic.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2, titled ‘Who’s a Better Kisser,’ the group is in disagreement with one another after the way things unfolded at a party. Brody gets concerned seeing Amber black out after drinking. He asks her not to drink if she can’t handle it, and watching him treat her like that pisses Heidi off. She tells him to knock off his controlling behavior, as observed in his previous relationships too. Meanwhile, Audrina seems to be warming up to Sean, and they both kiss at the party. But she isn’t sure if their connection could lead to something substantial.

The men loosen up at a golfing session where Sean and Justin, Audrina’s ex, pass playful remarks at each other. The morning after the party, Heidi visits Brody and apologizes to him for everything she said. He clarifies that it is Amber who asks to keep a check on her drinking habits, so he was just trying to look out for her. Later, Audrina sees off Sean, who is going on a trip for a few days. At their next party, Brody contemplates his new lifestyle that is way different than that of a party-goer like Amber. Ashley and a few others are annoyed at a drunk Heidi wildly grooving at the party. Spencer thinks she is not ready to have a baby just yet.

