In the fifth episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2, the drama between the ladies intensifies after Heidi’s unabashed behavior at the San Diego party. Audrina accidentally misinforms her about Ashley criticizing her drinking habits which ultimately makes Heidi question their friendship. For a detailed summary of the latest episode, you should take a look at the recap. Now, here is a short preview for ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 episode 6!

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 episode 6 will release on June 23, 2021, at 9 pm ET on MTV. The show drops new episodes on the network on a weekly basis, with each one having a runtime of 44-46 minutes.

Where to Watch The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the sixth episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 during the time it airs on MTV at the timeslot mentioned above. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can visit MTV’s official website and watch the new episodes there. Subscribers of Paramount+ can watch the show on the streamer. Live-streaming options are also available for cord-cutters on platforms such as DirecTV, FuboTV, Sling TV, and Philo TV. It is also possible to buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Apple TV and iTunes. Amazon Prime Video users can add Paramount+ to their subscription and then access the first season of the show.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 will mark Kristin Cavallari’s return to the show. The gang will celebrate her visit to Los Angeles, so there might be another party scheduled. Speaking of parties, we know how Heidi loves to crank it up whenever there is alcohol or a party involved. But this time, drama awaits as her decision to boycott Ashley’s party has not been taken well by her. Since Audrina was the messenger between them, she will be roped into the fight. Heidi might hence be mad at her for relaying the wrong information. Finally, Justin and Jason will become better friends while Audrina will explore her chemistry with Brody.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

In the fourth episode of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2, titled ‘You Told Her?!’ Ashley is excited about the arrival of her baby. She decides to host a gender reveal party where her relatives and close friends will be present. But the events of the San Diego getaway have made her rethink their prospects of accommodating a bar. At the same time, it is also Jason’s sobriety party, and Ashley does not want Heidi to get drunk there. Spencer wants to cut down on his burrito intake, and Brody is thinking of focusing solely on himself. Meanwhile, Audrina intends to break it off with Sean after realizing that her connection with Brody is more tangible. So when the former takes her out on a sushi dinner at the most elegant rooftop setting, she declares that she is not ready to be in a relationship, thereby breaking his heart.

As the party finally kickstarts, Ashley learns about Heidi’s decision to stay at home, pissing her off. Audrina admits that she accidentally mentioned it is an announcement party. Ashley reacts even more strongly to that because pregnancy is a big deal, and if Heidi chooses to place more emphasis on the differences they have, they are not really good friends. Moments later, it is revealed that the baby is a boy. Audrina and Brody share a brief conversation where she mentions her recent meetup with Sean. Caroline confesses her feelings for Kaitlynn but is hurt when she learns that the latter does not harbor similar emotions for her.

