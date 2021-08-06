MTV’s ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ brought back some of our favorite people from ‘The Hills’ franchise. Set against a Californian backdrop, the show documents the lives of these free-spirited bunch of individuals utilizing the currency of youth to its full potential. However, in the second season, the group tried to find their footing in life as adults, and a few of them desired to settle down even more so towards the finale.

The gradual transformation came as a shock because we have mostly seen them in their wild and carefree zone. Now that the second season has concluded, you must be waiting for news about its return. If you want to know everything about whether the series is coming back, here is what we have gathered about the third season!

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 3 Release Date

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 2 released on May 12, 2021, on MTV and ended its 12-episode run on August 4, 2021. Every episode of the show is around 44-46 minutes long.

The second season portrays the highs and lows of friendship in the most real sense, much like the first season. With regards to the third season, here’s everything we know. MTV has not officially confirmed the show’s return, and the filming for the first two seasons had also suffered major delays, ultimately putting the series in a tight spot.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, one of the cast members, Spencer Pratt, spoke unenthusiastically about the show’s future prospects. “I would imagine if there was a season 3, it would be with an all-new cast because after this season, I don’t see how everyone would be able to be in the same room once this airs,” he said. Adding to it, Heidi Montag said, “This group, I feel like, holds grudges to the end.”

Pratt added that the production company is not on board for another season because the cast members chose to be reticent on-camera about most parts of their lives. However, Caroline D’Amore spoke up in favor of the show revealing that it witnessed an increase in its viewership. Moreover, the show is highly popular among young adults. In 2019, reports stated that the show marked the second most-watched cable series premiere among that particular age group.

If the second season manages to garner the same viewership, the network might roll out another season. If it does get greenlit by the network, filming should begin early next year. Considering unexpected delays, in all probability, we can expect ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ season 3 to air sometime in mid to late 2022.

The Hills: New Beginnings Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The primary cast of season 2 mostly includes rising stars from the ‘The Hills’ franchise. With the exception of Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge, none of the main cast members of the original series returned for the revival. Instead, the spotlight fell on the supporting members, including Brody Jenner, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, and Kaitlynn Carter.

Brandon Thomas Lee and Ashley Wahler joined as new faces in the first season and have stayed since. Recurring members include Jennifer Delgado, Daniela Beckerman, and Caroline D’Amore. As of now, all the main cast members are expected to return for the next season, but as far as the recurring group is concerned, Daniela might not return because of her breakup with Brandon.

What can The Hills: New Beginnings Season 3 be About?

In the second season finale, Brody admitted that he wants to fall in love again, and Audrina just summed it up in a single sentence that “It’s all about timing.” If fate agrees, they might just end up together. Brandon felt lonely without Dani while Heidi and Spencer finally made peace with Ashley and Jason. Although the Pratt Daddy Crystals retreat was fruitful for most of them, Heidi was dismayed at scoring negative on her pregnancy test.

In the next season, Brandon might finally begin to embrace his new life or at least accept that it is okay to be 25-years-old and single. Kris seems to be on his way to becoming a permanent member of the group, and his relationship with Kaitlynn might actually give her everything she wants. Brody might finally think of settling down too, but is he going to fall in love with Audrina? With Justin in the picture, too, she will have a lot to think about!

