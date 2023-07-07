The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Aaron Mark, Amazon Prime’s ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ is a horror-comedy series starring Justina Machado as the titular character. It is based on the podcast of the same name, which itself was inspired by Mark’s own stage play ‘Empanada Loca.’ It follows Dolores, who is released from prison after serving an unjust 16-year prison sentence but quickly finds herself in the midst of a series of shocking murders. If you enjoyed the show’s unique blend of horror and humor, you must be wondering if the series will return with a second installment. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the possibilities of ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ season 2!

Will The Horror of Dolores Roach Season 2 Happen?

‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ season 1 was released on July 7, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The first season contains eight episodes with a runtime of approximately thirty minutes each. All episodes of the first season dropped on the streaming service on the same day. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise directed at its writing, themes, and performances. However, with regard to a second installment, Amazon Prime Video is yet to renew the series and order new episodes. It is still early days since the show’s premiere, and the streaming service will likely take some time to assess its performance before renewing it for a sophomore outing.

The ending of season 1 strongly hints at the possibility of a second season. The first season ends on a major cliffhanger as Dolores arrives at Dominic’s house. The ending leaves several plot threads open that could be explored in a prospective second season. Meanwhile, the podcast on which the series is based also has a second season. The show’s first installment ends similarly to the podcast’s first season. Hence, the podcast’s second season would provide an ideal blueprint for the story to continue.

Ultimately, the chances of the show getting renewed seem pretty high but will hinge on its audience reception. Assuming a second installment is announced by Amazon Prime Video in the coming months, work on new episodes will likely only start after the WGA strike ends. Hence, significant delays could occur before the second installment’s production. Nonetheless, if filming for season 2 commences in early 2024, ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ season 2 is likely to release sometime in Q3 of 2024, at the earliest.

For the prospective second season, Justina Machado (‘One Day at a Time‘) will likely reprise her role as Dolores Roach. However, given the grim fates of most of the main cast members at the end of season one, they are unlikely to reprise their roles in a major capacity. As a result, the main cast for season 2 will likely feature new faces playing new characters.

The first ends with Dolores revealing how she escaped the aftermath of her crimes. In the present, Dolores arrives at Dominic’s doorstep and seemingly kills the person she meets. The second installment is likely to find Dolores once again struggling to survive. We will likely see the aftermath of Dolores’ confrontation with the mystery person and how it will affect Dolores’ faith. Meanwhile, Dolores could be pulled back into a life of crime, leading to another trail of bloody murders. As a result, it will be interesting to see where Dolores will end up and what her ultimate fate will be.

