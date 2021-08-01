Based on a Japanese manga series written by Amahara and illustrated by Cool-kyou Shinja, ‘The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace’ or ‘Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi’ is a fantasy action-adventure TV anime. It tells the story of a world where 800 years earlier, war deities known as the Idaten went to war against the demons, defeating them and sealing them. When it is revealed that the demons have returned and live among humans, it falls on the new generation of the Idaten to defeat them. The anime premiered on July 23, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace’ episode 4 is set to release on August 6, 2021. From episode 2, episodes are streaming on digital platforms a week before their official airing on the Noitamina programming block of Fuji TV in Japan. Studio MAPPA developed the series, with Seimei Kidokoro helming the directorial team and Hiroshi Seko leading the writing staff. Yoshiaki Dewa provided the music, while Nao Ootsu handled the character designs. Tatsuya Kitani sang the opening theme track, “Seija no Koushin,” and Akari Nanawo sang the ending theme track, “Raika.”

Where to Watch The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles on the same day they air in Japan. The anime is also available on VRV. Ani-One Asia will stream the episodes on its YouTube channel in certain regions of Asia for subscribers with its Ani-One® ULTRA™ membership.

The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 3 shows that in her early years on Earth, Rin was afraid of the demons. Her grandfather saved her and told her that she didn’t need to feel shame because she needed help. He added that one day when he and other elder Idaten would be gone, it would be Rin’s responsibility to protect the newly summoned Idaten.

In the present day, Oobami discusses his encounter with the Idaten with his demon subordinates in the Zobul Empire. He reveals that he has put a transmitter on Hayato and sends the most powerful demon under him, Nickel, to take the Idaten out. Realizing his ploy, Essly removes the transmitter from Hayato’s body and places it on Rin. Nickel arrives and easily defeats Hayato. However, she proves to be no match for Rin, who decapitates her. Essly subsequently takes Nickel’s head for research and contacts Prontea, who reveals to Essly that he can use magic now. In episode 4, Rin might ask her current students to look for Prontea. Later, Prontea will likely train with Hayato, drawing the attention of the demons.

