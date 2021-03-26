Created by Tom Bidwell of ‘Watership Down’ fame, ‘The Irregulars’ is a British supernatural crime drama set in the Sherlock Holmes universe created by Arthur Conan Doyle. Revolving around a motley crew of ragtag teenage detectives, the Netflix original show follows the success of previous Holmes spinoffs such as Netflix’s own ‘Enola Holmes.’ While Netflix often presents teenage romance dramas in different attires, ‘The Irregulars’ is unique in its blending of romance, horror, and thrill – with the bonus of Henry Lloyd-Hughes’ grungy and emo Sherlock, of course.

Netflix added the mystery thriller to its roster in March 2021 amidst considerable fan buzz. With impressive acting by a talented ensemble cast, visceral graphics, and a captivating storyline, the cross-genre series has been able to excite Sherlock Holmes enthusiasts and fans of supernatural horrors alike. After binging on the first season, followers are wondering whether production on a second is underway. Well, if you are asking whether there will be a season 2 of ‘The Irregulars’, we have you insured.

The Irregulars Season 2 Release Date

‘The Irregulars’ season 1 premiered on March 26, 2021, on Netflix. The first season comprises eight episodes with an average runtime of 50 minutes per episode.

As for the second season, here is everything that we know so far. The crime drama has received a favorable response from the critics and audiences. Moreover, Netflix has reportedly greenlit the production for a second installment ahead of the premiere of the first season. It has also been reported that creator Tom Bidwell will return as writer-producer, while the production house of Drama Republic will continue to develop the show.

Although not much ink has been spilled on the speculated revival of the show, sources suggest that the production for the second season is likely to begin in summer 2021. The filming will supposedly take place in Liverpool, United Kingdom, just like the inaugural season. If the network officially announces the renewal soon and no further delay is caused by unexpected circumstances, we expect ‘The Irregulars’ season 2 to premiere sometime in 2022.

The Irregulars Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, season 2 will include Theddea Graham (Beatrice), alongside Darci Shaw (Jessie), McKell David (Spike), and Jojo Macari (Billy), to form the core group of daring “street urchins.” In other prominent names, Royce Pierreson will make a comeback in the role of suave but reclusive doctor John Watson. It is unclear whether Harrison Osterfield will reprise his role as Prince Leopold as he takes his leave from the crew towards the end of the first season. However, according to Spike, Leo is the “brain” of the group, and without his character, the story will not be as compelling.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays the crucial role of the delinquent detective Sherlock Holmes in the series, and while he walks into the abyss in the final episode, he is not officially dead. As we have known, Sherlock has been revived time and again in popular culture, both literally and metaphorically. Therefore, the creator will probably consider bringing him back in the second installment of the spinoff. Season 2 can also feature several fresh faces if it introduces new characters in the cast.

The Irregulars Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

As the events unfold in the season 1 finale, the group attempts to close the rip between mortal and infernal worlds. While the devil gets his due punishment, Beatrice and Jessica get to meet their mother, Alice, for the first time as she descends from the other side. However, London is getting wreaked by gruesome monsters who have come out of the rip, and Alice must go back to where she came from. As Sherlock decidedly follows her, the chapter reaches its conclusion. The rip gets closed, and the world is saved from supernatural threats for the time being. In an epilogue, Leopold bids farewell to Beatrice as he must return to his lavish and decadent castle.

Home network Netflix is yet to disclose details regarding the development of the narrative of the second season. However, with the darkness lifted from London, the creator will probably try to develop the story from other different angles. While we are not sure whether Sherlock will return in the second season, the group of misfits AKA The Irregulars is expected to continue their battle against evil. With Watson as their sole guardian, the group will probably embark upon more exciting adventures involving horrifying villains and dingy London alleys.

