The King’s Affection Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Ki Min-soo and Hong Seok-gu, ‘The King’s Affection’ is a Korean historical drama series that follows a young princess who leads a life in hiding. Her troubled existence is the result of a rule in her kingdom that orders the killing of female babies. To prevent her death, she is furtively sent outside the palace, and years later, she returns to the palace as a maid, Dam-i. When her twin brother loses his life, she is asked by their mother to assume his identity. After the end of season 1, this intense drama series has left fans pining for more. In case you want to know if a second season is in the making, we have your back!

The King’s Affection Season 2 Release Date

‘The King’s Affection’ season 1 released on October 11, 2021, on Netflix and concluded its 20 episodes long run on December 14, 2021. Every episode of the show lasts for an hour. Viewers in Korea were able to watch the show on their local network, KBS2.

With regards to the second season, here’s what you should know. The creators have not released any update about the renewal of the show. Even Netflix has been silent when it comes to the series’ return. However, its strong ratings could pave the way for a smooth return, although Korean shows usually last for one season each. The ratings kicked off with a decent 6.2% nationwide and steadily kept growing. So its home network KBS2 might end up greenlighting it for another season.

As important ratings are, the future of a particular K-drama also depends upon the response it receives. We have seen tremendous internet uproar in cases of a few series that got recommissioned because of it. Fans were not willing to bid farewell to a few of these beloved shows – ‘Voice,’ ‘Hospital Playlist,’ ‘Love Alarm,’ including others – which consequently served as exceptions to the one-season rule generally followed by Korean shows.

In terms of the storyline, ‘The King’s Affection’ has tied up loose ends and concluded Dam-i’s quest to defeat her grandfather. In the end, she regains her identity as the princess, and her sins are forgiven by the people of her kingdom. So it seems as if the creators are done and dusted as far as the narrative is concerned. However, we can’t rule out the possibility that the series might show up in a new form with fresh faces and an entirely different premise.

In case the KBS2 confirms another season, the first few months will be dedicated to the timing process. Once that is over, new episodes will begin to roll out. Considering the release date of season 1, we expect ‘The King’s Affection’ season 2 to release sometime in the fall of 2022.

The King’s Affection Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The first season of the show includes Park Eun-bin playing the lead character Crown Prince Lee Hwi/Yeon Seon/Dam-yi. Rowoon portrays Jung Ji-woon, Dam-yi’s teacher, who becomes her love interest. Other main cast members include Go Woo-rim as young Jung Ji-woon, Nam Yoon-su as Lee Hyun, Prince Jaeun, Choi Ro-woon as young Lee Hyun, Ok Chan-yu as young Kim Ga-on / Kang Eun-seo, Bae Yoon-kyung as Shin So-eun, Jung Chae-yeon as Noh Ha-kyung.

The above-mentioned actors are expected to return for the upcoming season. A few actors who might not return include Yoon Je-moon as Han Ki-jae and Choi Byung-chan as Kim Ga-on/Kang Eun-seo. Both of these characters die by the end of season 1. The second season might also welcome fresh faces to the cast.

The King’s Affection Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

In the finale of season 1, Dam-i poisons her grandfather as she runs out of ways to save her kingdom. In the process, she swallows the poison as a part of her mission to defeat the old man. However, she survives the incident and is later, forgiven by the kingdom folk for pretending to be her twin brother. She also reunites with the love of her life Jung Ji-woon, who promises to never leave her side. The second season might pick up from the ending of the first edition. Dam-i will have been reanointed as the Crown Queen, and her journey will take off from there.

