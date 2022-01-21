The King’s Daughter 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Directed by Sean McNamara, ‘The King’s Daughter’ is an action-adventure fantasy movie based on Vonda N. McIntyre’s award-winning novel ‘The Moon and the Sun.’ The story revolves around King Louis XIV, who seeks immortality, which leads him to capture a mermaid to steal her life force. He sends his skilled royal aide, Yves De La Croix, on the quest and is successful in bringing her to the palace. However, things get complicated when the King’s illegitimate daughter Marie-Josèphe arrives at the palace as the royal cellist.

Marie-Josèphe forms a close bond with the mermaid and also falls in love with Yves. Out of empathy, the pair decides to help the mermaid escape before the next solar eclipse. But as the King gets to know about their mission, he does everything in his power to stop them. A grand tale of magic, love, and royal ambitions, ‘The King’s Daughter’ has been appreciated by fans far and wide. Hence, they must be curious to know more about whether there will be a second installment of the enchanting movie. Here’s everything we know so far about ‘The King’s Daughter 2.’

The King’s Daughter 2 Release Date

‘The King’s Daughter’ premiered in theatres on January 21, 2022. The movie was originally titled ‘The Moon and the Sun’ like the novel it is based on and was filmed way back in 2014. However, due to several changes in acquisition and distribution rights, the movie was finally released 8 years later.

Now, here’s everything we can tell you about ‘The King’s Daughter 2.’ Even though the makers haven’t made an announcement yet about a sequel being in the works, it is likely that at least one more part of the movie shall be produced. Several similar fantasy movies like ‘Maleficent,’ ‘The Chronicles of Narnia,’ and ‘Aladdin‘ have already had sequels or have one in the making. Hence, it is possible that ‘The King’s Daughter’ follows the trend and returns with more parts to continue the storyline.

Moreover, the ending of the novel ‘The Moon and the Sun’ leaves a few story arcs inconclusive, which the makers can expand and explore in more outings of the movie. They could also choose to opt for a newer perspective and continue the narrative by diverting from the novel. Since the material in the novel is already covered mostly in the movie, its sequel can probably be based on a freshly written storyline.

Considering all the above factors as well as the love of the viewers for such movies, it is highly possible that the potential sequel can be greenlit by the makers in the coming few months. If there are no delays in production like the first part faced and schedules are not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, fans can expect the potential ‘The King’s Daughter 2’ to release sometime in Q1 2024.

The King’s Daughter 2 Cast: Who can be in It?

‘The King’s Daughter’ stars Pierce Brosnan as King Louis XIV, Kaya Scodelario as Marie-Josèphe, and Benjamin Walker as Yves De La Croix. In case a sequel is on the cards, all three are expected to reprise their roles. William Hurt as priest Père La Chaise and Fan Bingbing as the Mermaid are also most likely to return in the potential second part of the movie.

Other cast members who can be expected to return are Pablo Schreiber as Dr. Labarthe, Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Jean-Michel Lintillac, and Paul Ireland as Benoit. It is possible that actress Julie Andrews, who voices the narrator in the movie, can return for the potential sequel. Furthermore, ‘The King’s Daughter 2’ may see many new cast members, as several characters can be added to propel the storyline ahead.

The King’s Daughter 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘The King’s Daughter’ chronicles King Louis XIV’s pursuit of immortality, who, when advised by his scheming apothecary Dr. Labarthe, plans to capture a mermaid to steal her life force. Yves, who is one of the King’s most trusted men, manages to get hold of the mermaid and brings her to the palace. But when King Louis XIV’s illegitimate daughter Marie-Josèphe forms a friendship with the mermaid, she promises to help her escape.

Yves falls for Marie-Josèphe and decides to help her in her plans to set the mermaid free. However, the couple faces the King’s wrath, and he tries to thwart their rescue mission. After facing various obstacles and almost failing, they are able to release the mermaid, and she returns to her natural habitat.

The possible sequel of ‘The King’s Daughter’ shall explore the aftermath of the mermaid’s escape. In the novel ‘The Moon and the Sun,’ Marie-Josèphe and her lover are exiled for helping the mermaid. In addition, the mermaid vows vengeance on the entire humanity but blesses the couple with abundant treasures as a sign of gratitude. If the makers plan to use these narrative points in the sequel, it can depict the consequences Marie-Josèphe and Yves face for freeing the mermaid and their future, as well as the mermaid’s point of view.

Also, King Louis XIV’s obsession with immortality can be further expanded upon; thus, we can expect to see whether he tries to chase the mermaid again or not. The potential sequel can also adopt a fresh perspective and tell another magical tale with brand new characters or delve into the backstories of particular characters in the potential ‘The King’s Daughter 2.’

