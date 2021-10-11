The l Word: Generation Q Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Ilene Chaiken, Kathy Greenberg, and Michele Abbott, Showtime’s ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ centers upon a group of friends who identify as a part of the LGBTQIA+ community trying to navigate the ups and downs of life in Los Angeles. The show is told through their eyes as they go through a broad spectrum of emotions. It premiered on December 8, 2019, and is a sequel to ‘The L Word,’ which ran on the same network from 2004 to 2009.

Considering the success of its predecessor, ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ retains some of the most popular characters of the original series, which has helped the sequel carry on for two seasons till now. If you’re wondering about season 3 of this popular drama series, you must take a look at all that we have to share here!

The L Word: Generation Q Season 3 Release Date

‘The L Word: Generation Q’ season 2 released on August 8, 2021, on Showtime and ended its run on October 11, 2021. The season comprises ten hour-long episodes.

With regards to the third season, here’s everything we know. As of now, the creators have not released any update about its continuation or cancellation. As far as the renewal date for the second season is concerned, we might receive news by January 2022 as the second season concluded recently. Other than that, the second edition averages a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This marks an 80% decrease in the demographic, along with a 65% dip in live and same-day viewership ratings.

Therefore, it is difficult to ascertain if the show will return. However, the series is deeply relevant in terms of its portrayal of misogyny and other issues that are deeply embedded in the subconscious framework of society. During an interview, co-creator Ilene Chaiken stated the same. Although politics has a limited scope in the narrative, Bette’s character is seen to be involved in it without actively addressing these issues by name. Regardless, Chaiken is certain that the show is personal to the LGBTQIA+ community because of how personal it has been for her.

Taking everything into consideration, we hope that the creators have more to offer in terms of the story and character arcs. If it gets renewed for another season by the end of 2021, the production will kick off shortly after and continue for at least a couple of months. Hence, we expect ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ season 3 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

The L Word: Generation Q Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ season 3 includes Jennifer Beals as Bette Porter, the managing director at an art gallery. Katherine Moennig portrays Shane McCutcheon, a lesbian who fully embraces her sexuality and is the owner of a gay bar. Leisha Hailey plays Alice Pieszecki, an author and talk show host. Arienne Mandi features as Dani Nùñez, Sophie’s ex-fiancée, who is the former PR manager of Bette, as well as the CEO of her father’s company, Núñez Incorporated.

The above-mentioned actors will most certainly reprise their respective roles. Other main actors who might come back include Sepideh Moafi as Gigi Ghorbani, Leo Sheng as Micah Lee, Jacqueline Toboni as Sarah Finley, Rosanny Zayas as Sophie Suarez, and Jordan Hull as Angelica “Angie” Porter-Kennard. The rest of the cast members expected to return in their recurring roles include Freddy Miyares as José, Jamie Clayton as Tess Van De Berg, Carlos Leal as Rodolfo Nùñez, Brian Michael Smith as Pierce Williams, and many more.

The L Word: Generation Q Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season is filled with emotional screw-ups and rocky relationships. Towards the finale, Dani Nùñez discovers that her father is guilty of whatever he has been charged with. Therefore, she refuses to testify in his favor, which means Dani might permanently take over the company. If renewed, the third season of ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ might portray the same in detail.

Meanwhile, things between Tina and Carrie don’t seem perfect. Now that Bette has realized her feelings for Tina, we can see them rekindle their relationship in the potential season 3. This also implies that Bette and Pippa might part ways. The same could be said for Finley and Sophie, as the former needs severe rehabilitation and recovery.

