The Last Bus Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created and written by Paul Neafcy, ‘The Last Bus’ is a teen science fiction adventure comedy series. The show begins as the students of Braelawn Academy get invited to a mysterious launch event by Dalton Monkhouse, the eccentric and probably insane scientist and billionaire. During the event, he appears as a massive hologram and accuses humans of destroying Earth’s environment. He then proceeds to let his squad of A.I. genie orbs lose, and they seemingly vaporize billions of people all over the world. A group of students from Braelawn manage to escape and now must learn to rely on one other if they want to survive in this post-apocalyptic world.

Following its release, ‘The Last Bus’ received mixed to positive reviews. It garnered much praise for the performance of the young cast, overall narrative, and CGI effects. The first season of the show has recently become available. If you have already watched it and are curious about whether there will be a second season, we got you covered.

The Last Bus Season 2 Release Date

‘The Last Bus’ season 1 premiered on April 1, 2022, on Netflix. It comprises ten episodes of 30-40-minute runtime. As for season 2, this is what you need to know.

Neither the show producers nor the Netflix executives have confirmed the development of the second season. However, Netflix is known for supporting its new projects, especially if they cater to a younger audience. Over the years, the streaming giant has produced multiple seasons of ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Cobra Kai.’ Like ‘The Last Bus,’ these two shows revolve around young protagonists and majorly depend on the audience’s sense of nostalgia. Their success likely proved to the Netflix executives that there was a sprawling audience group for such a project. If ‘The Last Bus’ ends up drawing similar viewership as ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Cobra Kai,’ there is a legitimate chance that it will be renewed for the sophomore season. And if that happens in the next few months, then ‘The Last Bus’ season 2 might come out sometime in 2023.

The Last Bus Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘The Last Bus’ season 1 stars Daniel Frogson (Tom), Lauryn Ajufo (Misha), Phoebe De Silva (Sophie), Nathanael Saleh (Josh), Moosa Mostafa (Nas), Carys John (Bethan), and Marlie Morrelle (Chelsea). The cast also includes Robert Sheehan (Dalton Monkhouse), Curtis Kantsa (Danny), Tom Basden (Mr. Short), Laura Crowhurst (Frank), Lara McDonnell (Lucy), and Amber-Rose Perry (the puppeteer for Borb, the genie orb). Most cast members will likely reprise their roles in the prospective season 2 and be joined by new cast members.

The Last Bus Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season finale, the protagonists find Monkhouse inside a secret facility hidden in his house. They learn that people, including their parents, were not vaporized or killed. Monkhouse used the orbs to teleport them to secret facilities where they are going to spend at least 100 years in stasis pods. Each of these facilities can house a hundred million people. Danny is revealed to be alive. He shows up with Lucy, who is apparently Monkhouse’s daughter. Eventually, the protagonists escape with the Nexus Key, the piece of technology Monkhouse used to control everything at his company. Danny reunites with his friends, and Lucy gets out as well before the molecular implosion sequence ends, and the house is vaporized. The season ends by depicting that Monkhouse has ended up on a beach.

In the prospective season 2, Lucy might find a way to retrieve the Nexus Key from the heroes and cause problems for them. The protagonists will probably find one of the sleeping facilities and try to wake those poor victims up. Monkhouse will attempt to get the Nexus Key back and send the orbs after the heroes.

Read More: The Last Bus Ending, Explained: Who Is Lucy?