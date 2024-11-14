Netflix Orders The Last Christmas; Starts Filming in Toronto in February

Netflix has ordered a new Christmas film that will test the season’s festive magic when it falls under the shadow of a heated divorce. The Cinemaholic has discovered that Netflix has greenlit ‘The Last Christmas,’ which will begin principal photography in Toronto, Ontario, on February 3, 2025, and conclude by March 12 of the same year. Further details about the cast and crew are yet to come to light.

The movie revolves around a married couple, Kate and Everett, who decide to end their matrimony right before Christmas. They plan to do it via a friendly divorce that they hope will keep things cordial for the sake of their children. The two plan to achieve this with their total honesty policy, maintaining transparency and decorum. However, the unhappy couple soon discovers that both of them have been in abhorrent violation of their policy, turning their friendly divorce into a barely restrained contest of resentment and vexation.

Netflix has recently increased its focus on its Christmas slate of films, and the 2024 season is a sure sign of the trend. One of the earlier releases of the season is ‘Hot Frosty,’ featuring Hallmark star Lacey Chabert in the lead role. She plays a lonely woman whose snow sculpture magically turns into a handsome man and teaches her to love again through his innocent charm. Described as ‘Magic Mike’ meets Christmas, ‘The Merry Gentleman’ is another surprise offering by the streaming giant for the season. It follows a woman trying to save her family venue by hosting a Christmas-themed explicit dance show with all-male performers.

Another holiday offering, ‘Our Little Secret,’ centers on Avery (Lindsay Lohan) as she decides to spend Christmas together with her partner and his sister. However, things become complicated when she discovers that the sister’s boyfriend is her ex, whose proposal she rejected ten years ago. The finale in Netflix’s 2024 Christmas lineup will be ‘That Christmas,’ an animated feature revolving around a town hit with such a streak of bad luck during Christmas that Santa Claus himself crashes there and has to help save the day with some holiday magic.

Known for its snowy winter scenes, Toronto naturally exudes a holiday atmosphere and is a go-to filming destination for Christmas films. Along with the winterscape that will greet the production team of ‘The Last Christmas’ in February, the city also offers well-equipped film studios and experienced crews, making it ideal for a production requiring both cozy interiors and more challenging shots. Some other Christmas movies filmed in Toronto include Netflix’s ‘Meet Me Next Christmas,’ ‘The Santa Clause,’ ‘A Christmas Story,’ and ‘The Christmas Chronicles.’