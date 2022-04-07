The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Walter Mosley’s eponymous novel, Apple TV+’s drama series ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ follows Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man suffering from dementia. Grey set out to find the killer of his great-nephew Reggie upon receiving a treatment that helps him regain his lost memory for a specific period. Set in Atlanta, Georgia, the series progresses through Grey’s attempts to unravel the mystery behind the murder while forming an admirable bond with Robyn, a family friend’s daughter who starts to take care of him.

Created by Walter Mosley, the show originally released in March 2022. The murder mystery show received immense acclaim from critics and audiences alike, especially garnering praises for Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback’s spectacular performances as Grey and Robyn respectively. After an engrossing first installment, admirers of the show must be looking forward to updates regarding the possible sophomore season. Well, here’s everything you need to know!

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey Season 2 Release Date

‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ season 1 premiered on March 11, 2022, on Apple TV+, concluding its run on April 8, 2022. The first season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 49–57 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. Apple TV+ billed ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ as a limited series, indicating that the show was conceived without the possibility of a second season. The first season depicts the events of Walter Mosley’s eponymous source novel from cover to cover, without leaving any narrative scope for a second round. Since the novel and season 1 end with the aftermath of Alfred’s death, there isn’t a requirement for a narrative follow-up.

The first season of the show concludes its major storylines, making a second season improbable. The protagonist Ptolemy Grey’s storyline gets completed with his memory loss and the avenging of Reggie’s murder. The central mysteries of the show, Reggie’s murderer and his motive, are also unraveled without the need for a narrative continuation. Alfred’s death and Grey’s memory loss conclude the character arcs of Alfred and Dr. Rubin as well.

Even though Robyn and Niecie’s legal fight for the assets of Grey doesn’t resolve completely in the finale of season 1, a second season is still implausible since the particular storyline doesn’t necessarily warrant a sophomore round independently. Although a limited show becoming a multi-season project, like ‘The Sinner’ or ‘Big Little Lies,’ isn’t impossible, chances are extremely low that ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ will be renewed, especially after adapting the source text completely. Thus, it is unlikely that ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ season 2 will ever get made.

The first season of ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ is a complete offering that doesn’t necessarily require a second season. Rather than another installment of the show, we can hope that creator and author Walter Mosley may consider adapting another novel from his famed bibliography into a television series for the admirers of Ptolemy Grey and his moving life.

