‘The Last Kingdom’ is a historic series based on ‘The Saxon Stories’ series of novels by Bernard Cornwell. The show follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a Saxon who is brought up by Vikings after his family of Saxon noblemen is all but killed by them. The show takes place around the 800 and 900 centuries AD and sees Uhtred repeatedly torn between having to choose between the Saxon kingdom that is his birthright and the Vikings that raised him.

Initially aired in 2015 on BBC Two and later added to Netflix’s roster, the latter became the show’s sole distributor from season 3 onwards in 2018. It has received consistent praise from critics and viewers alike for its breathtaking cinematography and action sequences. After a particularly well-received fourth season, fans are impatient to see more of Uhtred’s quest to reclaim his family home. If you’re curious about ‘The Last Kingdom’ season 5, you’ve come to the right place.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

‘The Last Kingdom’ season 4 aired on April 26, 2020, in its entirety on Netflix and consists of 10 episodes of roughly 1 hour each. Just a few months later, on July 7, 2020, Netflix announced that the series had been renewed for season 5. Nigel Marchant, one of the executive producers of the show, was quoted as saying that they were thrilled to be doing season 5 of the show after the tremendous response the previous season had received.

Filming for season 5 was scheduled to commence in November 2020. Fans would be delighted to learn that the production on the show is well underway. Despite the global pandemic, the production team managed to begin filming on the schedule since a major portion of the show is shot in Hungary, which is among the first film industries to welcome back international productions.

In the past, the period between seasons of ‘The Last Kingdom’ has been long and is expected to be equally long, if not longer, due to the strict Covid precautions the cast and crew will be following. If everything goes accordingly and the filming wraps up in the second half of 2021, we can expect ‘The Last Kingdom’ season 5 to release sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

We can expect much of the regular cast to return for ‘The Last Kingdom’ season 5, including Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred, Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric, Millie Brady as Aethelflaed, Mark Rowley as Finan, and Emily Cox as Brida. They will be joined, most likely, by Mark Rowley, Eva Birthistle, Timothy Innes, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Toby Regbo, James Northcote, and many others who comprise the long cast of the show.

One interesting factor affecting the cast list for the upcoming season will be a potential time jump, which might result in some of the characters, like Edward’s sons Aethalstan (Caspar Griffiths), and Aelfweard (Marcell Zsolt Halmy), being suitably changed to reflect proper continuity. Two major faces who might be missing from season 5 are Ian Hart, whose character Father Beocca is killed during Uhtred’s attack on Bebbanburg, and Eliza Butterworth’s Aelswith, who is poisoned in season 4.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

Like previous seasons, the upcoming season will cover roughly two novels worth of story in its span. Season 5 will be based on books 9 and 10 of ‘The Saxon Stories – ‘Warriors of the Storm’ and ‘The Flame Bearer.’ and according to sources, will see Uhtred realize that his destiny is tied not just to the future of Bebbanburg but to the future of England. This seems to suggest that we can expect the story to take place at an even grander scale than before.

Many avenues await to be explored in season 5 of ‘The Last Kingdom,’ not the least of which is the story of Uhtred’s children, who have begun to play a bigger role in his life. The battles with the Danes, who have by now lost a significant portion of their occupied lands to the Saxons, also promise to get more intense, as does Uhtred’s need to reclaim Bebbanburg after his previous failed attempt.

