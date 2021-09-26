The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Created by Stephen Butchard and a slew of talented screenwriters, and based on Bernard Cornwell’s ‘The Saxon Stories’ novel series, ‘The Last Kingdom’ is an earthen and invigorating British historical epic show that chronicles the birth of England as a nation. The loosely historical story begins in the year 866 with the arrival of the Great Viking Army in what is known today as England and reflects on the rule of King Alfred.

Following its initial premiere in October 2015, the show has spawned four seasons, relocating from BBC America to Netflix. The performance was highly praised in the critics’ circle upon its release due to the commendable overall production quality despite the modest budget. Following the cathartic finale of the fourth season, you must be eagerly rooting for a fifth installment. If you seek to know the release details and other specifics regarding the upcoming season of the enthralling drama, let us keep you posted.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

‘The Last Kingdom’ season 4 premiered in its entirety on April 26, 2020, on Netflix. The season comprises ten episodes with an average episodic runtime of 58 minutes. Let us now probe into the development details of the follow-up installment.

On July 7, 2020, the show was picked up by Netflix for a fifth season. However, on April 30, 2021, the creators divulged that the epic medieval saga would be drawn to a close with the fifth installment. Series co-director Jon East shared the update regarding the production completion for the season on his Twitter account, later relayed by the show’s official Twitter page.

It’s a wrap! TLK5’s in the digital can. The last block was a monster, eclipsing in complexity/scale all I’ve directed on this great show since I joined in 2016. The last season is ending in EPIC style! Big thanks to the top team that worked with tireless devotion to make it so. pic.twitter.com/YRHAU5nr7K — Jon East (@joneastuk) June 22, 2021

According to the post, filming wrapped up on June 21, 2021, making a plausible case for the season’s release by the end of 2021. However, as the series relies quite a lot on post-production, our instinct says that you have to wait some more before catching the season online. If our hunches are correct, ‘The Lost Kingdom’ season 5 will premiere sometime in early 2022.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Cast: Who is in it?

The show’s epic and gore nature rely on a massive cast ensemble, but no character is entirely safe from elimination. However, all the actors whose characters survive the bloodbath of the previous season will take up their respective roles. Confirmed to return are Alexander Dreymon (Uhtred of Bebbanburg), Eliza Butterworth (Aelswith, Queen of England), Eva Birthistle (Hild, a nun, and ally to Uhtred), Mark Rowley (Finan, an Irish warrior), Cavan Clerkin (Father Pyrlig, a Welsh priest), Arnas Fedaravičius (Sihtric), Jeppe Beck Laursen (Haesten), Millie Brady (Princess Aethelflaed), James Northcote (Aldhelm), Ewan Mitchell (Osferth), Timothy Innes (Edward, King of England), Emily Cox (Brida), and Adrian Schiller (Aethelhelm the Elder).

The fourth season introduces a slew of new characters, and their respective actors will reprise the roles in the future installment. Among them, we shall see Stefanie Martini (Eadith), Finn Elliott (Young Uhtred), Ruby Hartley (Stiorra), Richard Dillane (Ludeca), Dorian Lough (Burgred), Steffan Rhodri (King Hywel Dda), Eysteinn Sigurðarson (Sigtryggr), and Amelia Clarkson (Ælflæd).

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Plot: What is it about?

Following the upgradation to Netflix, the show refigures itself on an epic scale. The disorders of a turbulent time culminate in the visceral finality of the fourth season when the Danes make their way into Winchester in the absence of king Edward. Sigtryggr and Brida lead the force, while Uhtred struggles to keep the enemies at bay and save the city from the coup. In the absence of a better alternative, Uhtred cuts a deal with the Danes. As per the deal, he turns himself in, while Edward’s heirs are promised to be released.

The following season will ostensibly pick the story up from the impasse of the fourth season and bring the epic saga to a destined close. We shall see whether the truce between the Saxons and the Danes is maintained. Brida reveals herself as a central villain, and we shall hear more from her in the coming season. There will be some closure regarding Edward’s wife, as we do not know whether she is dead or alive. Moreover, the future course of the story will also give us some much-anticipated updates about Aethelstan’s character, who is in the custody of Uhtred. The season will also shed some light on the relationship between Uhtred and Aethelflaed. The two seemingly fall apart as Aethelflaed chooses political security over sexual gratification, but is there a chance of them getting back together? The season has a lot on the table, and we’re getting pumped up!

Read More: Show Like The Last Kingdom