The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

‘The Last Kingdom’ is a thrilling historical drama that follows the adventures of the bold, brave, and arrogant Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who finds his loyalties tested when a war brews between the kingdom that raised him and the kingdom of his ancestors. Based on Bernard Cornwell’s ‘The Saxon Stories’ novels, the series explores the turbulent relationship between the Vikings and Anglo-Saxons in Britain from the year 866 onwards.

‘The Last Kingdom’ premiered on October 10, 2015, on BBC America. It then moved to Netflix in 2016, garnering a large international audience. The show, appreciated for its complex characters, historical premise, and action-packed sequences, already has four seasons under its belt. Understandably, fans are itching to get their hands on the fifth installment of the series. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Last Kingdom’ season 5.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

‘The Last Kingdom’ season 4 premiered in its entirety on April 26, 2020, on Netflix. The season comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of approximately 55 minutes each.

So, what’s up with season 5? Here’s some information that will cheer you up. Netflix renewed the show for a fifth season on July 7, 2020. So another installment is certainly on its way! However, there’s some bittersweet news as well. On April 30, 2021, it was revealed that the fifth season of ‘The Last Kingdom’ would also be its last season.

Filming for season 5 commenced in late 2020/early 2021 and wrapped up by June 2021. Keeping in mind the considerable amount of time required for post-production — since the series requires a lot of special effects — we expect season 5 to premiere next year. Thus, fans can gear up to see ‘The Last Kingdom’ season 5 in Q1 2022. The season will comprise 10 episodes.

But that’s not all! At the MCM London Comic Con 2021, it was also announced that a spinoff movie titled ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ is in the works. “It’s been such a privilege to tell Uhtred’s story for five seasons. I’m so grateful to our fans. They have been immensely loyal to ‘The Last Kingdom’ and thanks to their support, the team is getting together for another round,” said Alexander Dreymon, who will be reprising his role as Uhtred for the Netflix feature film. Production for ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ is set to begin in 2022, and we are certainly excited to see our favorite characters from the show on the big screen!

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Cast: Who is in it?

Many from the original cast will be reprising their roles in season 5. This includes Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, Emily Cox as Brida, Timothy Innes as King Edward of Wessex, Mark Rowley as Finan, Eva Birthistle as Hild/Hildegyth, Arnas Fedaravičius as Sihtric, Ewan Mitchell as Osferth, and Millie Brady as Queen Aethelflaed.

Also returning to our screens are Ruby Hartley as Stiorra, Cavan Clerkin as Father Pyrlig, Finn Elliott as Young Uhtred, Dorian Lough as Burgred, Stefanie Martini as Eadith, Richard Dillane as Ludeca, and Amelia Jayne Clarkson as Queen Ælflæd. We will also see the reappearance of Eysteinn Sigurðarson as Sigtryggr, James Northcote as Aldhelm, Jeppe Beck Laursen as Hæsten, and Adrian Schiller as Æthelhelm the Elder.

New faces include Patrick Robinson as Bishop Benedict, Harry Anton as Bresal, Phia Saban as Aelfwynn, Sonya Cassidy as Eadgifu, Harry Gilby as teenage Aethelstan, Ilona Chevakova as Ingrith, Ossian Perret as Wihtgar, Micki Stoltt as Rognvaldr, Ewan Horrocks as Ælfweard, and Jaakko Ohtonen as Wolland. We may see other new faces as well alongside the main cast. We also expect to see Eliza Butterworth return as Aelswith despite her precarious fate in the previous season. However, Ian Hart will not be returning as Father Beocca since his character dies in season 4.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Plot: What is it About?

Season 4 sees Brida successfully convincing Sigtryggr to capture Winchester — left weakened in the absence of King Edward — for the Danes. However, an uneasy truce is achieved when Uhtred strikes a deal with Sigtryggr and allows himself to be captured in order to guarantee the release of King Edward’s heirs. Sigtryggr gets the city of Eoferwic and chooses to have Stiorra by his side. Brida gives birth to her son in the forest. King Edward entrusts Uhtred with the care of Aethelstan.

Season 5 will likely delve into the uneasy truce between the Danes and the Saxons. Uhtred will train King Edward’s bastard and first-born son Aethelstan as a warrior. The consequences of the complicated romance between Stiorra and Sigtryggr will be delved into. King Edward will make an effort to unify England. It is likely that Brida will again seek to kill Uhtred and his allies. We also think that the fate of Brida’s son will be revealed. The fifth season will also highlight the end result of the romance between Uhtred and Aethelflaed, as well as Uhtred’s desire to return to his homeland of Bebbanburg. We’re sure the final season of ‘The Last Kingdom’ will be epic and unforgettable!

