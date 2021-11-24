The Last Kingdom Season 5: When is the Show Coming Back?

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s ‘The Saxon Stories,’ Netflix’s historical series ‘The Last Kingdom’ follows Uhtred, the son of a Saxon nobleman, who is captured and raised by the mighty Danes as their own. With his roots still in his homeland and his heart divided by the people who raised him, Uhtred’s loyalties and ambitions are severely tested when he sets on a journey to reclaim his birthright.

Originally released on October 10, 2015, on BBC Two, the series changed its home after the second season to Netflix. Over five seasons, the show has received immense acclaim from critics and audiences, garnering praises for its enthralling visuals, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, and engaging narrative. As the fans are gearing up for the Herculean Uhtred’s return, let us share the prospects of ‘The Last Kingdom’ season 5!

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release Date

‘The Last Kingdom’ season 4 premiered in its entirety on April 26, 2020, on Netflix. The fourth season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 50–56 minutes each.

Regarding the fifth season, here’s everything you need to know. On July 7, 2020, Netflix announced the renewal of ‘The Last Kingdom’ for the fifth season. The filming of the fifth season reportedly began by the end of 2020 and went on till June 21, 2021. However, fans who are eagerly waiting for season 5 may have to welcome it bittersweetly. On April 30, 2021, Netflix announced that the series will conclude with the fifth season. It is also confirmed that season 5 will comprise ten episodes. Considering the time at disposal for post-production, the wait for the upcoming season may not go long, as we expect ‘The Last Kingdom’ season 5 to release sometime in Q1 2022.

For the fans who are in dismay about the conclusion of the series, we have a major update in store. In October 2021, Alexander Dreymon, who portrays Uhtred, announced that a spin-off film titled ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ is in the works. “Although season five fully concludes the series, there was always one more story that we wanted to tell. With the brilliant support of Netflix and continued appetite from the fans to see more, we simply couldn’t resist one last journey with Uhtred,” executive producer Nigel Marchant said in a statement. The film is expected to start its production in 2022.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Cast: Who is in it?

Alexander Dreymon will inevitably return as the protagonist Uhtred. We will also see the return of Emily Cox (Brida), Ruby Hartley (Stiorra), Timothy Innes (King Edward of Wessex), Millie Brady (Queen Aethelflaed), Eliza Butterworth (Aelswith), Mark Rowley (Finan), and Arnas Fedaravičius (Sihtric). Eysteinn Sigurðarson (Sigtryggr), James Northcote (Aldhelm), Stefanie Martini (Eadith), Adrian Schiller (Æthelhelm the Elder), Jeppe Beck Laursen (Hæsten), Amelia Jayne Clarkson (Queen Ælflæd), Ewan Mitchell (Osferth), and Finn Elliott (Young Uhtred) will also reappear in the fifth season.

In addition, we can expect the return of Eva Birthistle (Hild/Hildegyth), Cavan Clerkin (Father Pyrlig), Dorian Lough (Burgred), and Richard Dillane (Ludeca). Ian Hart will not be returning for season 5, as his character Father Beocca dies in season 4. Toby Regbo (Aethelred), Magnus Bruun (Cnut), and Adrian Bouchet (Steapa) may also not be returning following their respective characters’ death.

Season 5 will also see numerous new additions to the cast. Patrick Robinson has joined as Father Benedict, a holy man with a burden of the troubled past. Sonya Cassidy has also joined as Eadgifu, an admirable Saxon who arrives in Winchester. Harry Gilby will appear as teenage Aethelstan, Uhtred’s prodigy. Other additions include Harry Anton (Bresal), Phia Saban (Aelfwynn), Ilona Chevakova (Ingrith), Micki Stoltt (Rognvaldr), Ewan Horrocks (Ælfweard), and Jaakko Ohtonen (Wolland).

The Last Kingdom Season 5 Plot: What is it About?

In the fourth season of the show, Brida convinces Sigtryggr to attack Winchester to take revenge on Edward. Edwards attempts to breach the fortress of Winchester but fails. In front of an adamant Edward, Sigtryggr offers one of his sons if he accepts to retreat. As Edward sulks to despair, Uhtred offers himself for the two sons of Edward and starts to discuss the possibilities of a truce. Finally, Uhtred stops the battle and Sigtryggr gets Eoferwic. To guarantee the truce, Stiorra becomes the companion of Sigtryggr. At the end of season 4, Brida tries to kill Uhtred but fails. He is left in the care of Aethelstan.

The fifth season of the show will follow the events of the ninth and tenth books of ‘The Saxon Stories,’ ‘Warriors of the Storm’ and ‘The Flame Bearer.’ We will see Uhtred realizing the limitlessness of his destiny, which goes beyond Bebbanburg to the vastness of England. We will see him train his prodigy Aethelstan, the firstborn son of King Edward, to become a fiery warrior. We will also see more of the truce between the Danes and the Saxons. As the final season of the show, season 5 may depict the end of Uhtred’s journey, portraying his gains and losses after all the triumphs and agonies he goes through.

