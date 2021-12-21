The Last O.G. Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by John Carcieri and Jordan Peele, ‘The Last O.G.’ essays the story of Tray, a man who is surprised to find his old neighborhood in a different shape after returning from 15 years of imprisonment. On top of that, he realizes that the love of his life has married another man, who has been helping her raise Tray’s children. Releasing on March 31, 2018, the show kicked off on an interesting note, which has over time, helped attract a wide fan base. It has spawned 4 seasons to date, and if you’re hoping to see another, we have news for you!

The Last O.G. Season 5 Release Date

‘The Last O.G.’ season 4 released on October 26, 2021, on TBS, and concluded on December 21, 2021. The fourth season has ten episodes that run for half an hour each.

With regards to the next season, here’s all that we know. The network has not said anything about the future of the show post-season 4. It is to be noted that the series has a very complicated history of production. It was initially signed up by FX but then ultimately went to TBS after the former dropped it. Moreover, the third season of the show never made it to Netflix, unlike its previous seasons.

The network usually licenses shows that are still airing. Until the series has concluded or canceled, Netflix keeps it in its catalog. So this abrupt decision to not house the third season came as a shock. It could have also meant its potential future cancellation. However, the show returned with another edition and fans are speculating whether a fifth one is in the making. As far as ratings are concerned, season 4 of ‘The Last OG’ averaged a 0.14 rating within the 18-49 demographic and 494,000 viewers.

If we compare it to its predecessor, it marks a 43% decrease in the demo and a 33% dip in viewership for the live+same day ratings. In case its performance affects the decision of the network or the creators, we might not get another season. If it doesn’t, we can hope for another season after all. Once the news is confirmed and production for season 5 is over, the network will roll out new episodes. Hence, we expect ‘The Last O.G.’ season 5 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

The Last O.G. Season 5 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

We can expect the case of ‘The Last O.G.’ season 5 to retain Tracy Morgan, who plays Tray Leviticus Barker, a man struggling to accept reality after spending years in prison. Other than him, Ryan Gaul might portray Josh Birkeland, Taylor Christian Mosby could return as Amira Birkeland, Dante Hoagland might reappear as Shahzad Birkeland, Anna Maria Horsford might star as Roberta, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph could reinhabit his role as Veesy. Tiffany Haddish’s Shannon might not return in the fifth season just like the fourth installment.

Recurring cast members who might return include Joel Marsh Garland as Erwin “Big Country,” J. B. Smoove as Carl, Gino Vento as Gustavo, Derek Gaines as Jason “Jaybird” Watkins, Daniel J. Watts as Felony, Dimitri Joseph Moise as Mostel Defferies, Malik Yoba as Wavy, and many more.

The Last O.G. Season 5 Plot: What Can it Be About?

In the fourth season of ‘The Last O.G.,’ Tray opens a new chapter in his life after an accident that almost takes his life. He returns with a brand new vision for his community, increased ambition, and hope. He ultimately adjusts to the world and tries to mold it into a medium for productivity. The fifth season will also showcase him dealing with challenges. However, the way he deals with them might be a lot different now that he has grown immensely as a person.

