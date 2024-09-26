Kellan Lutz’s The Last Story of David Allen Back in the Works; Starts Filming in Tennessee in November

More than half a decade after its inception, Justin Gullett’s next feature is finally materializing! The Cinemaholic can disclose that the thriller film ‘The Last Story of David Allen,’ originally announced in 2018, is back in the works. The project will start filming in Tennessee in November. Kellan Lutz leads the cast, which also includes Isabel Lucas, Ron Perlman, Amaury Nolasco, Michael Imperioli, and John Lewis. Matthew Sprosty wrote the screenplay.

The plot revolves around David Allen, a seasoned hitman grappling with an existential crisis. In a bid to reconnect with his fading humanity, he returns to Puerto Rico, where he was entangled with a clandestine organization that targets those who evade justice. During a mission, David’s plans take an unexpected turn when he has to protect a witness, confining her in a hotel room for her safety. What begins as a tense hostage scenario transforms into a profound bond between two seemingly different souls. David soon finds himself

questioning his career, purpose, and beliefs. Meanwhile, he is in a race against time to close out a new target before he himself becomes the hunted.

Gullett is also working on ‘Tesla,’ which offers a distinctive portrayal of Nikola Tesla’s life, exploring his experiences from early adulthood to his arrival in America in 1886. Additionally, the filmmaker is developing ‘A Fighting Chance,’ a narrative that merges the spirit of ‘Rocky‘ with the themes of ‘The Count of Monte Cristo.’

Lutz is known for playing Emmett Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ film series and Special Agent Kenny Crosby in CBS’ ‘FBI’ franchise. He recently starred in ‘Due Justice’ as Max, an attorney with a military background who seeks vengeance against the gang responsible for his wife and brother’s deaths, as well as the kidnapping of his daughter. The actor took on the role of Lieutenant Frank Ross in ‘Come Out Fighting,’ set during World War II, in which a group of American soldiers embark on a mission to rescue their missing commanding officer behind enemy lines.

Isabel Lucas was last featured as Silkworm in ‘Lunacy,’ in which six individuals are drawn to an island retreat only to find themselves ensnared by a mysterious force. The actress has also appeared in shows such as ‘MacGyver‘ and ‘Emerald City.’

Ron Perlman recently appeared in the horror thriller ‘Succubus’ and the heist drama ‘The Instigators,’ starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. Nolasco’s standout credits include ‘Land of Women,’ ‘Deception,’ and the renowned series ‘Prison Break.’ Imperioli is recognized for his work in ‘This Fool‘ and ‘The White Lotus.’ Lewis was most recently seen in the thriller ‘Bosco.’

Tennessee previously hosted the filming of National Geographic’s ‘Genius’ and the soap opera ‘Nashville.’

