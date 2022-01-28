The Legend of Vox Machina Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

Created by a group of voice actors-producers who go by the name of ‘Critical Role’ (the same name as their long-running action-adventure gameplay series, which is based on ‘Dungeons and Dragons’), ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is an epic adult animated series that bares open a fantastic world of intrigue. The earlier series gained vast popularity, and within a month of a guerilla Kickstarter campaign in 2019, the creators gathered enough money for an animated series. The first two episodes follow the story arc of General Krieg and Brimscythe.

The following story catches up with the first ‘Critical Role’ campaign, chronicling the story arc of the Briarwood family and Percival de Rolo. The early episodes have shown much promise within the first few days of their release. The animation is dynamic and old-school, the characters hold nuances, the humor is just the correct dose, and the voice acting is awe-inspiring. Now, some of you have waited more than two years for the show, and you want to catch the fourth chapter at the earliest. We shall get into spoilers, but hold your horses. Let us first look at how and when you can watch the latest episode online.

The Legend of Vox Machina Episode 4 Release Date

The Legend of Vox Machina is set to release on February 3, 2022, at 7/6c, on Amazon Prime Video. New 30-minute long episodes are released in three-episode bundles on consecutive Thursdays.

Where To Stream The Legend of Vox Machina Episode 4 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes on Amazon Prime Video following its release. However, as Amazon Studios is also among the producers, the series premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Thus, it would be best if you grabbed a subscription to look at the unfolding events.

The Legend of Vox Machina Episode 4 Spoilers

At the end of the third explosive episode, the gang is caught between a rock and a hard place. Percy is guilty of killing the Briarwood driver, while Uriel orders the guards to confine the heroes. The fourth episode will possibly pick up from the fallout of the third chapter. The team will have to find a way to get out of the prison. While it does not seem that Uriel will release them soon, Lady Allura may be of some help. We are excited to see a grand prison break. In the wake of it, the heroes will possibly head to Whitestone Castle to exact vengeance upon the Briarwood.

After his erratic behavior at the end of the third episode, Percy unveils a Mr. Hyde side. Will Percy be able to control his anger and find the voice of reason? The following chapter will possibly give more glimpses into his character development. We have also seen a budding romance between Percy and Vex, and some of you may know that they marry in the course of the story. It would be interesting to see the romance unfolding. We’ll see whether Grog and Vax decide a winner of their ball-tag routine. However, we do not know whether they can defeat the devilish duo until the episode starts rolling.

