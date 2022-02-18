The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Loosely based on the first two campaigns of the popular web series ‘Critical Role,’ adult animated fantasy adventure series ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is a treat to your senses. The universe essentially borrows from the fantasy role-playing game ‘Dungeons and Dragons.’ The first two episodes chronicle how a team of seven rugged heroes, the titular Vox Machina, tackle the Brimscythe.

The subsequent episodes of the first season follow the story arc of Percival de Rolo. Following its release on Amazon Prime, the much-awaited series lives up to the expectation of the fans, and it also gathered a new fan base. After the first season’s cliffhanger ending, you may wonder whether there is scope for a second installment. If the thought has indeed cropped up on your mind, let us embark upon an investigation.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Release Date

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ season 1 premiered on January 25, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video, with the last three episodes releasing on February 18, 2022. Let us now speculate the possibilities regarding a follow-up season.

The fans have good news – Amazon Prime already renewed the series for a second season ahead of the Season 1 premiere. Moreover, the first season will have two bonus episodes, making a total of fourteen episodes. Following the overwhelming reaction from critics and fans, a potential third season may also be in the books. The two bonus episodes will possibly release sometime in late 2022. If the production stays on track, we can safely expect ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ season 2 to premiere sometime in early or mid-2023.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Voice Cast: Who Can Be In It?

Almost all central voice cast members will probably reprise their roles in the second season. Among the prominent members who take up various positions in the Vox Machina, we may hear Laura Bailey (Vex), Taliesin Jaffe (Percy), Ashley Johnson (Pike Trickfoot), Liam O’Brien (Vax), Marisha Ray (Keyleth of the Air Ashari), Sam Riegel (Scanlan Shorthalt), and Travis Willingham (Grog Strongjaw). Sunil Malhotra may also revive the role of Shaun Gilmore. There may be some freshly casted voice actors too, but we are in the dark in the absence of any official announcement.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Plot: What Is It About?

The first season wraps the ongoing story nicely while leaving a few threads open for the upcoming second season. In the end, Delilah Briarwood attempts to summon the Whispered One for a final time. On the other hand, Keyleah’s fatal strike sees the end of Sylas. The finale takes place in Ziggurat, where Cassandra afflicts the final blow for Delilah. With the help of his friends, Percy comes out of the shadow of Orthax. Scanlan throws the pepperbox gun into a pool of acid.

The heroes come out of the sinister mission unscathed, and Percy entrusts Cassandra with the estate and the people of Whitestone. However, Vex realizes that Anna Ripley has fled the scene – and Percy keeps the battle for another day. They head back to the palace, where Uriel announces his resignation from the throne, endowing responsibilities to the Council. Meanwhile, the arrival of a band of four dragons casts a shadow on the faces of the heroes.

The second installment may pick up the first season’s cliffhanger ending. If the story follows the course of the original narrative, we know that these dragons are the Chroma Conclave, who seeks to take the kingdom of Tal’dorei back to the dragon-ruled era. They seem angry, especially after the death of their fellow Brimscythe in the hands of the Vox Machina. The second season may begin with these dragons razing the citadel.

The dragons – Raishan, Thordak, Umbrasyl, and Vorugal – would make the heroes face a near-impossible challenge of reclaiming their kingdom. If the story follows its original course, the heroes will find Gilmour from the city’s ruins. The potion seller would be of much help. Would the second season also explore the story arc of Anna Ripley? Hopefully, we shall get more insight in the coming days. But the second season will surely pack as much fun and excitement.

