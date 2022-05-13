The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s legal mystery crime series ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ finds the prolific attorney Mickey Haller back on the streets of LA. The lawyer known for working out of the back of his signature Lincoln is faced with a slew of new cases, including the high-profile murder case of tech mogul Trevor Elliott. Between juggling his clients and the ominous killer stalking him, Mickey has his hands full.

Based on the novels by Michael Connelly, season 1 picks up from ‘The Brass Verdict’ (2008) and is created for television by David E. Kelley. The show has piqued the interest of viewers and critics for bringing back the central character, Mickey Haller, who is previously essayed by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 legal thriller of the same name. Is there more in store for Mickey Haller fans? Here’s what we know about ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ season 2.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Release Date

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ season 1 premiered globally on May 13, 2022, on Netflix. The season was released in its entirety, so all 10 hour-long episodes dropped simultaneously.

As far as season 2 is concerned, there is no official news from the creators or the streaming platform about it being greenlit so far. However, fans of the prolific lawyer should remain hopeful for future seasons. For one, there is still a substantial body of material that the series can draw from.

Connelly has so far published 6 novels centered around Mickey Haller. The 2011 film draws from the first, while season 1 of the Netflix series is based on the second. There are still four more novels that can serve as potential plotlines for future seasons. Thus, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ could possibly go on for multiple seasons.

Of course, one of the most significant factors is what sort of viewership numbers season 1 draws. Netflix’s initial order of a 10-episode season 1 could be followed by a renewal for future seasons if the series gets a substantial viewership. Given that the central character is already well known because of the film, this seems like an achievable prospect. All things considered, we can expect a potential ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ season 2 sometime in mid-2023.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is led by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Mickey Haller) and supported by Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Jazz Raycole (Izzy Letts). Other cast members include Christopher Gorham (Trevor Elliott), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Detective Raymond Griggs), Lamont Thompson (Judge James P. Stanton), Krista Warner (Hayley Haller), and others.

The potential season 2 will likely see the return of the central and supporting characters, but a substantial change in the rest of the cast is likely. We can also expect to see Krista Warner, who essays Mickey’s daughter, Hayley, rejoin the cast if and when season 2 goes into production.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 closes with Mickey winning the Trevor Elliott trial but then realizing that his client is actually guilty. The lawyer also figures out that the crooked Judge Mary Holder is behind Jerry’s killing and subsequently turns her in to the authorities. The season closes with Mickey finally fixing some past wrongs and getting a wrongly convicted former client, Jesus Menendez, released from prison.

The potential season 2 could see Mickey taking on another complicated case that gets him entangled in a variety of life-threatening situations. The relatively minor cases that he uses his legal creativity to solve are also likely going to abound. Finally, Mickey’s family life will also continue to be a plot point, with our hero still trying and woo back his ex-wife, Maggie, in the potential season 2.

