The Lost Symbol Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

Developed from Dan Brown’s 2009 namesake best-selling book, ‘The Lost Symbol’ is a mystery action-adventure series. It follows a young Robert Langdon as he tries to save his abducted mentor Peter Solomon from a dangerous man calling himself Mal’akh by finding an ancient power hidden by the Freemasons, of which Peter is a member.

In his search, Langdon is aided by Katherine, his former girlfriend and Peter’s daughter. Later in the series, it is revealed that Mal’akh is none other than Peter’s son Zachary, who everyone thinks died in a Turkish prison. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the upcoming episode, we got you covered.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 8 is set to release on November 4, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock. New episodes, each with a runtime of about 40-52 minutes, are slated to come out every Thursday.

Where to Watch Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 8 exclusively on Peacock. The premium subscription for the platform costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The show premiered in Canada on Showcase on October 11, 2021.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 8, titled ‘Cascade,’ after Mal’akh’s escape from the Leviathan Group, the Solomons will probably fear for their safety. A part of them might start to believe what Mal’akh already told them: Zachary is long gone. The last time Peter saw his son in the Turkish prison, he said to him that Isabel, his wife and Zachary’s mother, had developed severe depression and urged him to come home for her and his sister. So, Mal’akh might try to meet Isabel, perhaps to sever the last of Zachary’s emotional attachments.

Langdon and Katherine will realize this and try to convince Isabel to go somewhere to protect herself. However, the focus of Mal’akh’s wrath will probably be the Leviathan Group. He will come after individual members of the secret society, making them realize that they are not safe from someone like him despite their wealth, power, and influence. This might prompt Peter to reach out to other members and try to help them.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 7 Recap

In episode 7, titled ‘Noögenesis,’ the audience is finally given explanations as to how Zachary turned into Mal’akh and how Langdon and Katherine’s relationship fell apart. In the Turkish prison, Zachary meets a large and imposing man who indoctrinates Zachary into his belief by performing what seem like miracles. As Zachary reveals to him who his father was, the other man instructs him to return the power stolen from this land (indicating to the portal).

Meanwhile, having seen Zachary and realizing what the prison has done to him, Katherine pleads to her father to bribe the correct officials to get her brother released. But Peter still holds onto his principles and refuses. By doing this, he inadvertently begins the dissolution of his marriage. When Peter finally visits his son, it’s too late. He asks for forgiveness and tells Zachary to return home for his mother and sister.

Later, Zachary’s teacher informs him that they will escape from prison that day. While his family receives the news of his death, Zachary confines himself in a house in the middle of nowhere. He later undergoes plastic surgery, develops muscle mass, and gets tattoos all over his body. In the US, Katherine ultimately breaks up with Robert. Back in the present time, Mal’akh escapes from the Leviathan group and seemingly kills Sato.

