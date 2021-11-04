The Lost Symbol Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Based on the 2009 namesake novel by Dan Brown, ‘The Lost Symbol’ is a mystery action series. It follows a young Robert Langdon trying to rescue his mentor Peter Solomon from the dangerous and enigmatic Mal’akh by finding a secret portal to incredible power. The CIA is also interested in the portal and gets involved in the search for it. Langdon eventually ends up being Mal’akh’s captive as well. But he and Peter manage to escape with the help of Peter’s daughter Katherine and CIA agent-turned ally Sato. Moreover, they learn that Mal’akh is none other than Peter’s long-believed-to-be-dead son, Zachary. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Lost Symbol’ Episode 9 is set to release on November 11, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock. New episodes, each with a runtime of about 40-52 minutes, are slated to come out every Thursday.

Where to Watch Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 9 exclusively on Peacock. The premium subscription for the platform costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The show premiered in Canada on Showcase on October 11, 2021.

The Lost Symbol Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 9, titled ‘Order Night,’ Katherine might learn what Mal’akh has done to Isabel and probably feel remorse that she didn’t convince her mother to leave with her and Langdon. With the pyramid and the capstone in their possession, Langdon and the others will use them to get to the portal before Mal’akh. Sato might convince Langdon and Katherine to work together with the CIA.

Meanwhile, Blake, Sato’s erstwhile superior officer, is probably on his own path, using Mal’akh’s teacher to get to his destination. The penultimate episode of the season might reveal what the portal truly is, and it might disappoint some of the people who are fanatically pursuing it.

The Lost Symbol Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8, titled ‘Cascade,’ it is revealed that Sato has survived the attack. The members of the Leviathan Group find out that Mal’akh intentionally got caught, knowing that his captors will try to crack his phone to find information about the pyramid and the capstone. When they did that, the phone sent out a virus, granting Mal’akh access to Leviathan’s internal server. He then shuts the members out of everything on the server, including the archives and the central fund. As Peter and Jonathan plan a meeting of the members, the word “Cascade” appears on the group’s computer screens.

The subsequent discussion doesn’t go as Peter thought it would. Most of the other members decide to accept Mal’akh’s demand and give him Cascade, which is a “long-range acoustic technology” that can potentially be used for crowd control and troop repulsion.

Meanwhile, Langdon and Katherine visit the latter’s mother, Isabel, who has been struggling with mental health issues since Zachary’s apparent death. Katherine tries to tell her mother that Zachary is alive and what he has done, but she refuses to listen. Desperate to protect her mother, Katherine decides to stay there, and Langdon stays with her.

That night, Langdon and Katherine make love. Later, Langdon finds a check that Isabel issued for her son. She has known for a long time that Zachary is alive. Katherine makes her mother understand that Mal’akh is not necessarily her son but something evil and dangerous. Isabel gives them the pyramid and capstone that Mal’akh apparently hid in her house and tells them that she already called Mal’akh, and he is on his way. When Katherine urges Isabel to come with them, the latter refuses, claiming that it is her choice. When Mal’akh arrives and learns what has happened, he seemingly kills Isabel.

